U&i Introduces New Charging Accessories for Home, Office & Travel

In today’s fast-paced life, don’t let the drained battery interrupt you. You must always have a charger handy if you use a smartphone or tablet for business or enjoyment, whether at home or while traveling. U&i, India’s most innovative brand of consumer electronics and gadget accessories launches a new range of robust smartphone and tablet charging accessories to keep your devices charged practically anywhere and at any time. Introducing the Ace Series 22W Wall Charger, Airpower Series 10000mAh 22W Power Bank, and Zoom Series 48W Car Charger.

Ace Series Wall Charger:

U&i Ace Series is one of the most efficient charging accessories available today that works with almost all brands. The Charger has a single USB-A port that can deliver high-speed power of up to 22 watts. It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge, Flash Charge, Warp Charge, Super Vooc, Dash Charge, and other charging protocols, making it highly compatible with smartphones made by OPPO, VIVO, Samsung, OnePlus, and many other manufacturers. The Ace Series has certifications that safeguard your smartphone from overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and overcharging. It is also built with a fireproof circuit board and a fire-resistant plastic shell.

Airpower Series Power Bank:

Today keeping smartphones charged before leaving is a constant issue for frequent travelers. If you keep a U&i Airpower Power Bank in your backpack that offers upto 30Hrs of power backup, this won’t be a concern anymore. When there isn’t a power outlet around, use the Airpower which includes a built-in 10000mAh battery that is always ready to charge your gadgets. Use the USB-A or PD connections to quickly and anywhere recharge your cell phones with up to 22.5 watts of power. A small display that shows the internal battery’s remaining charge, as well as certifications for overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and overcharging, are other crucial characteristics.

Zoom Series Car Charger:

The Zoom Series is another powerful charging accessory that works with any vehicle and only requires a 12V or 24V cigarette lighter connector. This charger is equipped with a QC3.0 USB-A port and a PD USB-C port so you can recharge your smartphone and tablet while driving. The Zoom automatically analyses the needs of the connected device to deliver up to 20V and 48 watts of power that can also charge some laptops in addition to smartphones and tablets. Your expensive equipment is also protected from overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and overcharging as part of the package.

Pricing and Availability:

The U&i Accessories, Airpower series and Zoom series are available for an MRP of INR 999, INR 2,999 and INR 1,999 respectively. Users can buy these charging accessories from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.