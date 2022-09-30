Vi Partners with CareGame to Bring India’s first ever Mobile Cloud Gaming Service at IMC 2022

Mobile Cloud Gaming in 5G era is expected to be one of the most sought after services for Indian consumers. Giving Indians an opportunity to experience 5G Mobile Cloud Gaming for the first time ever, the leading telecom operator, Vi today announced its partnership with CareGame, Paris based gaming technology company, to offer 5G cloud gaming experience to its users at IMC 2022.

Making AAA mobile gaming accessible to Vi users, the partnership will enable mobile gaming enthusiasts to enjoy high-quality mobile games across popular genres on any Android or iOS smartphone device, without any download.

Commenting on the initiative, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, said, “The online gaming industry is among the fastest growing entertainment segments in India and with the advent of 5G it is expected to grow many folds. Mobile gaming is a key agenda for us to drive engagement with our consumers. We have been constantly expanding our Gaming portfolio and this partnership with CareGame will bring India’s first Mobile Cloud Gaming service on Vi 5G for our users to get an ultimate gaming experience at IMC 2022.”

Cloud Gaming is device agnostic where the games are streamed from the servers and the players do not need to download games or buy high-end smartphones. With 5G’s low latency technology, cloud gaming industry is expected to democratize even further. As per a report by Boston Consulting Group, India currently has a user base of 300 million mobile gamers. Growing at a CAGR of 38%, the Indian mobile gaming industry is expected to triple in size to a $5B+ market by 2025.

Benjamin Athuil, Co-founder and President of CareGame added, “Smartphone is the first device used by gamers in India. But today mobile games are getting more and more sophisticated, requiring more powerful phones, more storage, longer downloads and updates. Our unique Mobile Cloud Gaming technology lifts all these barriers up so that all mobile gamers can enjoy all these great mobile games, whether being RPG, MOBA, Battle Royale, Strategy, Simulation, FPS, Racing or in any other genre. No download required, no gamepad required, this is AAA mobile gaming for everyone! Today, together with Vi, we are making it possible in India.”

Vi will demonstrate its Mobile Cloud Gaming service built in partnership with CareGame, at the India Mobile Congress, being held from October 1st to 4th, 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Visitors of IMC 2022 can visit the Vi booth no. 4.15, Hall 4 to get an exclusive preview of the service.