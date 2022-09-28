Nokia to demonstrate a wide array of exciting 5G possibilities at India Mobile Congress

Nokia today announced that it will demonstrate a wide array of exciting business, industrial and societal applications enabled by 5G network technology at the India Mobile Congress scheduled from 1-4 October at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The annual industry event will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi and will be open to the general public on its concluding day.

The high capacity, low latency and ultra-reliability of a 5G network allows a broad range of solutions for a variety of use cases across sectors. The Nokia booth 4.8 at Hall number 4 will feature demos about ArcStar – optimized 5G hardware for tilt control and optimization; Virtual Metaverse collaboration, Smart Home, Smart Health, AR Retail, Industrial and Agricultural Drone technology, Telepresence and Industrial robotics and an Immersive Virtual Experience of the Taj Mahal.

Nokia has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and several other partners to bring these demos to life. In addition, Nokia has collaborated with all major CSPs to showcase Industry 4.0, Private Wireless, Virtual Tourism and Smart Factory applications in their respective booths.

Sanjay Malik, Sr VP and Country Head, Nokia India; Josh Aroner, VP – Global Customer Experience Marketing; Kamal Ballout, Head of Enterprise Business, CHIMEA region and other members of the India leadership are scheduled to deliver addresses on relevant topics during the event.

Partner profiles:

IISc- The Indian Institute of Science

IISc was established in 1909 by a visionary partnership between the industrialist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Mysore royal family and the Government of India. Over the last 113 years, IISc has become India’s premier institute for advanced scientific and technological research and education. Its mandate is “to provide for advanced instruction and to conduct original investigations in all branches of knowledge as are likely to promote the material and industrial welfare of India.” In 2018, IISc was selected as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India, and it consistently figures among the top Indian institutions in world university rankings.

StellAR

StellAR’s Patented Cognitive Visual Engagement Platform empowers client organisations from Marketing, sales, to remote support using No-Code approach to 3D & Augmented Reality. StellAR’s enterprise ready platform is a gateway to the product Metaverse, something as vital as having a website.

Autoyos

Autoyos is a Bangalore based global award-winning healthcare startup working to bridge the gap between care seekers and care providers. Autoyos provide efficient and scalable eye screening and diagnosis solutions through Autonomous Systems and AI. With 5G Autoyos aims to bring comprehensive eye care much closer to the needy with real time Remote Diagnosis through its innovative product iRobo – an autonomous operator less eye screening system.

General Aeronautics

General Aeronautics incorporated in 2016 is an end-to-end agri platform solutions provider, based out of Bengaluru. It provides robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision-farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics in the agricultural sector.

HeARThealth

Monitra Health’s patented upBeat® technology is redefining 24×7 continuous cardiac care center to diagnose heart patients in saving their lives with a potential to redefine cardiac emergencies management and reduce the mortality and morbidity due to heart disease. HeARThealth’ ONEcardio provides information that assists cardiologists and radiologists make accurate, faster and consistent screening, diagnosis, treatment and management decisions, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Perkant Tech

Perkant Tech, a med-tech firm led by two young engineers Lokant Jain and Saniya Jeswani, is the Inventor of a breakthrough Multi-Disease Prognosis System (International IP Published) visioned to provide smart and cost-effective healthcare equipment across the globe. They leverage technology helping healthcare resources reach even the rural (remote) settings promoting “Healthcare – Anytime, Anywhere”. Perkant Tech is a manufacturing partner in India’s First Medical Technology Park – AMTZ (Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone) and their innovation has been listed in Top 50 Healthcare Innovations of AIM, Niti Aayog.

EVA

EVA is a leading provider of Drone Infrastructure. Based out of Germany, the company is manufacturing fixed and mobile drone ports in India. EVA’s drone ports are currently being used in life saving medical delivery, food delivery and emergency response projects in four countries. The drone van built by EVA is used in India by a paramilitary force during disaster management.

Vyorius

Vyorius is a backend digital infrastructure provider for drone operations. It brings control and commanding, fleet management, process automation and operation optimisation together while providing direct integration to 5G infrastructure. Vyorius is collaborating with the largest drone consortium in India and the consortium partners are working towards building nationwide drone corridors and superhighways. Vyorius’s platform is a 100% made in India, aligned with PM’s vision of making India a drone hub by 2030.