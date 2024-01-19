Verizon’s Latest Strategy: Hiking Prices on Older Unlimited Plans to Encourage Switch to Newer Options

Verizon has recently announced a significant change affecting customers on their older unlimited plans. Starting March 1, 2024, the company will implement a price increase on these plans. This move is seen as an attempt to transition customers to Verizon’s newer, more expensive unlimited plans.

Key Highlights:

Effective March 1, 2024, Verizon will increase prices by $4 per line per month for older unlimited plans.

Plans affected include 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, and 5G Start.

This is the second price increase in six months for these plans.

Verizon aims to move customers to its new myPlan options, including Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome.

Business plans will also see increases ranging from $3 to $5 per line per month.

Price Increases and Plan Details

The targeted plans for the price hike are the 5G Get More, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, and 5G Start unlimited plans. Customers subscribed to these plans will face a $4 monthly increase per line. These plans were initially introduced in 2022 and are now considered outdated by the company. This decision marks the second price increase for these plans in the past six months, following a previous $3 increase last August.

Strategic Shift to New Plans

Verizon’s strategy appears to be aimed at migrating costumer to their new set of plans under the myPlan umbrella. These include Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome. Unlike the older plans, these new options do not include certain free perks like the Disney+ Bundle. Instead, customers can opt for added services such as Disney+, Apple One, and Netflix for an additional fee, typically around $10 per month.

Implications for Business Plans

Not only are consumer plans affected, but business plans are also seeing a price increase. Some business plans will experience a $5 per line per month increase, while others will see a $3 hike. This change reflects Verizon’s broader strategy to streamline its offerings and possibly phase out older plans.

Customer Notification and Transition

Verizon plans to notify affected customers around January 25, giving them a heads-up about the upcoming changes. The notification is likely to include details on how to switch to the newer plans and the benefits associated with them.

Verizon’s decision to increase prices on older unlimited plans is a clear strategy to encourage customers to transition to its newer, more expensive plans. While this may cause initial discomfort for customers, it aligns with the company’s efforts to modernize its services and offerings. Customers should evaluate the new plans and decide whether to make the switch or look for alternatives in the market.