Tata Play Binge becomes a standalone OTT offering, available with or without DTH connection; Plans start at just Rs.59

One of India’s leading content distribution platform, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), today announced the expansion of its OTT entertainment app Tata Play Binge, to all smartphone users, with no pre-requisite of needing a DTH subscription. Tata Play Binge, the application that aggregates content from across OTT platforms in India and presents in a single screen, offers subscribers one of the largest collection of movies, TV series, web originals, and LIVE Sports from 17 streaming apps, along with Gaming, under one roof. In an endeavor to ease the process of content discovery and reduce the hassle of multiple subscriptions, Tata Play Binge, is introducing plans starting INR 59 per month and providing access to premium content across popular national, international and regional apps as per subscribed plans. The platform will soon host 25 apps as eight more apps are slated to get added in the coming months.

The all-new Tata Play Binge offers content from 12 languages from popular OTT apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, SonyLIV, MX Player, hoichoi, Namma flix, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, EPICON, DocuBay & Curiosity Stream. Upcoming integrations include Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, Travelxp, Shorts TV, Reeldrama, Manorama Max, Tarang Plus, Koode and more. Netflix Combo plans are available for Tata Play DTH subscribers, and Amazon Prime Video can be accessed with an add-on subscription on Binge.

“In India today, approximately 70+ OTT services cater to 450mn+ consumers with just ~90mn paid subscription. The penetration at a subscriber level drops further as each consumer needs to subscribe to multiple OTT services. The biggest bottlenecks to the growth of OTT subscription are accessibility, availability and affordability. With our aggregated OTT platform Binge, we endeavor to address these pain points. Content from across 17 OTT providers + Gaming is available today to all subscribers, accessible through a unified interface at a single subscription package starting at INR59 a month. Tata Play Binge makes entertainment easy for consumers, while increasing the subscription footprint for our OTT partners.” Explained Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play. He further added, “India is a value conscious market and value is a derivative of both time and money. Just as Tata Play DTH has connected television viewers across the country to channels from multiple broadcasters, so will Tata Play Binge aggregate content from across OTTs to digital viewers across the country.”

Tata Play Binge presents a freemium model, wherein anyone can install the Binge app and view and browse free content across partner OTT apps; and can also watch premium content behind paywalls by choosing subscription plans starting from ₹59 per month. A single subscription will allow simultaneous viewing on 2+ devices. To create personalized experiences for consumers that reduce time spent navigating multiple platforms, options such as ‘Universal Search’, ‘Language Preference’ and ‘Create Your Own Binge List’, have been made the prominent features of the app.

To make entertainment more jingalala, Tata Play continues its association with acclaimed actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, R. Madhavan and Priyamani, who have played relatable, everyday characters to bring out the essence of Tata Play Binge to the larger audiences through the campaign. Covering multiple touchpoints, Tata Play Binge’s marketing campaign aims to reach out to potential customers across the country this festive season.

Talking about the new campaign for all-new Tata Play Binge, Anurag Kumar, Chief Communication Officer, Tata Play, said “Through our campaign, ‘Bachcha Bachcha janta hai’ we have created relatable, slice-of-life characters to bring out the essence of the Tata Play Binge offering, which is – access to all the content from 17 OTT apps covering movies, shows, live sports and more, under a unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.”

Rooted in its mission of providing entertainment on any budget, any screen, anytime and anywhere, Tata Play, through Binge, gives easy and simple access to a variety of OTT content, personalized for the consumers. To experience the all-new Tata Play Binge that does not require any DTH connection, download the app now or log ontowww.TataPlayBinge.com