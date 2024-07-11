University of Texas Spearheads National Efforts with NSF-Funded Computing Center

The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), through its Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), is at the forefront of expanding the United States’ research capabilities in science and engineering. With a significant investment from the National Science Foundation (NSF), TACC has developed Frontera and is in the process of launching Stampede3, two of the most powerful supercomputers in academia.

NSF’s Commitment to Advanced Research Infrastructure

The NSF has allocated $60 million to establish Frontera at UT Austin’s TACC, marking it as the agency’s most substantial investment in a single supercomputer​. Frontera, which became operational in 2019, is currently the 29th most powerful supercomputer globally and the fastest on a U.S. university campus​​. This initiative underscores NSF’s long-standing role in supporting essential research tools, paralleling its support of telescopes for astronomy and particle accelerators for physics​.

Stampede3: A New Horizon in Computational Science

Building on the success of Frontera and its predecessor, Stampede2, TACC is introducing Stampede3. This new system, expected to be operational in early 2024, will incorporate state-of-the-art technology to assist a wide range of scientific endeavors, from astronomy to healthcare. It promises an enhanced computational power of approximately 10 petaflops, significantly boosting the capability to perform high-end simulations and data analysis​​.

Technical Specifications and Innovations

Stampede3 is designed to offer groundbreaking computational speed and efficiency, featuring Intel’s latest Xeon CPUs and Data Center GPU Max Series processors. This setup includes over 1,858 compute nodes and more than 330 terabytes of RAM, which will significantly enhance performance across various scientific applications​.

Impact on the Research Community

The systems at TACC are not just technological marvels but are crucial for advancing science and engineering. They enable researchers to tackle more complex problems than ever before, such as studying the universe’s origins or developing new medical treatments. With up to 80% of Frontera’s capacity available to the broader research community, and similar plans for Stampede3, these resources are pivotal in maintaining the U.S.’s leadership in global research​.

As these systems transition and evolve, TACC ensures a seamless changeover from Stampede2 to Stampede3 with no break in service, underscoring its commitment to continuous support for the research community. This initiative not only enhances the computational capabilities available to scientists but also ensures that the U.S. remains at the cutting edge of technological advancement and innovation​.