As our dependability on smartphones is increasing, so is the consumption. An average adult spends roughly 5 hours of their day on a smartphone, now depending on age groups, this could change further. Millennials and Gen Z crowds have stopped using other mediums are conducting their work, leisure on smartphones.

This has pushed the OEMs to start packing their smartphone with 5,000mAh upwards of battery. The market is currently flooded with such options and to streamline your buying experience, here’s a list of top 5 smartphones packing a 5,000mAh cell onboard.

1. Realme C11

Realme C11 is perhaps one of the first smartphones from Realme to come with that massive 5,000mAh battery. The phone sits under the INR 8,000 price tag and boasts some impressive specs. The phone is available in two shades and a single memory configuration. Upfront you get a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with a modern dew-drop notch making it ideal for a wide range of buyers.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor and packs a dual-camera setup on the back. One of the nifty features of the phone is the ability to reverse charge, taking in full advantage of the massive battery.

Realme C11 Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD

6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: MediaTek Helio G35 Processor

MediaTek Helio G35 Processor RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 32GB

32GB Software: Android 10 with RealmeOS

Android 10 with RealmeOS Main Camera: 13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4)

13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) Selfie Camera: 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS,

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint: Capacitive fingerprint sensor

Capacitive fingerprint sensor Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Charging: 10W, 5W reverse charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 7,499 for the 2GB RAM & 32GB storage variant.

2. Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is known for offering a lot for a seller price and the Redmi 9 Prime is an example of it. The phone packs a lot of specs when compared to the competition. The phone starts just under INR 10,000 and packs a Full HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and of course a 5,020mAh battery.

The phone is powered by the new MediaTek G80 processor which is in-line with the more famous G90 SoC. These processors belong to the MediaTek gaming SoC lineup and hence are catered towards the Gen Z audience. The Redmi 9 Prime is available in a plethora of colors and memory configurations.

Redmi 9 Prime Specifications:

Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD

6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: MediaTek Helio G80 Processor

MediaTek Helio G80 Processor RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64/128GB

64/128GB Software: Android 10 with MIUI11

Android 10 with MIUI11 Main Camera: 13MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 5MP + 2MP

13MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 5MP + 2MP Selfie Camera: 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS,

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint: Capacitive fingerprint sensor

Capacitive fingerprint sensor Battery: 5,020mAh

5,020mAh Charging: 18W fast charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 9,999 for the 4GB RAM & 64GB storage variant.

3. Vivo Y20

The first Vivo product to make to the list is the newly launched Vivo Y20. The brand has been lately bringing out cutting edge products to counter brands like Redmi and Realme. The new Y20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and comes in two RAM & memory configurations.

Apart from the 5,000mAh battery, you get to see a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a dew-drop notch which Vivo calls the ‘Halo View display’. Triple rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is a first in this price segment. The Y20 also promises to deliver on the AI and gaming front with the latest gen Snapdragon SoC.

Vivo Y20 Specifications:

Display: 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD

6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor RAM: 4/6GB

4/6GB Storage: 64/128GB

64/128GB Software: Android 10 with FunTouchOS

Android 10 with FunTouchOS Main Camera: 13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) + 2MP

13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) + 2MP Selfie Camera: 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS,

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint: Capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Charging: 18W fast charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 12,999 for the 4GB RAM & 64GB storage variant.

4. Oppo A52

Since Vivo jumped into this segment, it was high time Oppo made an appearance too. The phone from the brand that made it to our list is Oppo A52. It’s a phone that has all the bells and whistles you expect from an Oppo smartphone including good cameras, quality design and build. Like the Vivo Y20, this phone too comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor something that we are seeking more often now.

The phone is powered by the snapdragon 665 SoC, an aging yet capable chipset. A52 is only available in a single RAM & memory configuration as of now. With its quad rear camera setup and punch-hole display, the phone is targetted toward both the millennial and gen Z crowds.

Oppo A52 Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD

6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Software: Android 10 with ColorOS

Android 10 with ColorOS Main Camera: 12MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 2MP + 2MP

12MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 2MP + 2MP Selfie Camera: 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.4

16MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS,

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint: Capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Capacitive side-mounted fingerprint sensor Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Charging: 18W fast charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 16,999 for the 6GB RAM & 128GB storage variant. Check out our full review of Oppo A52

5. POCO M2

The last smartphone to make it to the list is Poco M2. Poco as a brand gained attention and success with its very first product, the Poco F1 but since then the brand has gotten into the budget segment as well. The Poco M2 is a sub INR 12,000 smartphone which is based on the Redmi 9 Prime with some changes made here and there.

The phone is powered by the new MediaTek G80 processor which is in-line with the more famous G90 SoC. It has an FHD+ display best for content consumption and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The phone is available in a wide range of colors and memory options thus catering to a wide audience. Just like the Redmi 9 Prime, you get a quad rear camera setup and 18W fast charging support.

Poco M2 Specifications:

Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD

6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: MediaTek Helio G80 Processor

MediaTek Helio G80 Processor RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64/128GB

64/128GB Software: Android 10 with MIUI11

Android 10 with MIUI11 Main Camera: 13MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 5MP + 2MP

13MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 5MP + 2MP Selfie Camera: 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS,

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint: Capacitive fingerprint sensor

Capacitive fingerprint sensor Battery: 5,020mAh

5,020mAh Charging: 18W fast charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 10,999 for the 6GB RAM & 64GB storage variant.

This list just contains some of the worthy 5,000mAh battery smartphones but brands are not stopping at that number. We are now seeing a smartphone with 6,000mAh or even a 7,000mAh battery on the Samsung M51.

Some notable entries that didn’t make the cut due to inventory or other issues include the Realme Narzo 10, Vivo U20, Poco M2 Pro, and the Realme 7 series.