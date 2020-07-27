Slowly and steadily mobile gaming has been catching up, with titles like PUBG, Fortnite, and Free Fire dumping huge sums of money on tournaments. Catching up to this trend, smartphone brands are now packing in cooling systems in their smartphones to cope up with the increased loads.

We have been seeing multiple cooling solutions in the market depending on the price category of the smartphones. They could either have a vapour cooling chamber or just a copper plate for heat dissipation. Now both of these methods have been proven to eliminate some of the heating issues resulting in an overall better gaming experience.

In this post, we list out the top 5 gaming smartphones currently available in the market that come with some sort of cooling system.

1. OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the highest and mightiest phone to come from OnePlus. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with the latest Adreno GPU. OnePlus has packed the 8 Pro with a 120Hz display and Fortnite is one of the titles to take advantage of the higher refresh display and player can enjoy the game at 90fps.

To meet that level of performance, OnePlus has supplied the phone with a vapour chamber cooling system covering almost half the size of the phone. As soon as the device starts heating up, the water inside the spreader turns into vapours and travels through the copper pipe. Apart from this, you get the Fnatic gaming mode which provides an extra boost in the performance along with a bunch of other benefits.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display

6.78-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display Glass Protection: 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.0)

128GB/256GB (UFS 3.0) Software: Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0 Main Camera: 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor (f/1.78, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization)+ 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) + 8MP telephoto (f/2.44, 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Digital Zoom, OIS) + 5MP colour filter camera (f/2.4)

48MP Sony IMX689 sensor (f/1.78, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization)+ 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) + 8MP telephoto (f/2.44, 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Digital Zoom, OIS) + 5MP colour filter camera (f/2.4) Selfie Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.45 aperture, EIS

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.45 aperture, EIS Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C Cellular: Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Dual SIM (nano + nano) Fingerprint: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Water-resistant (IP68)

Battery: 4510mAh

4510mAh Charging: Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A), 30W Wireless fast charging, Wireless reverse charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 54,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant.

2. Mi 10 5G

The Mi 10 5G marks the return of the Xiaomi to the premium smartphone segment in India. The phone packs some serious hardware, ranging from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS3.0 storage to provide you with the best possible experience.

Mi 10 5G is also one of the only flagship smartphones to feature an extensively cooling system. Xiaomi has supplied the phone with an advanced Cooling system. The phone uses a vapour chamber along with a 6-stack graphite layer coupled with graphene sheets that have been strategically all around the phone, covering areas that heat up quite a bit. The working principle is the same, like that of the OnePlus 8 Pro with the Graphene sheets further cooling down the phone quite a bit.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display

6.67-inch Full HD+ 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8GB LPPDDR5

8GB LPPDDR5 Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

MIUI 11 based on Android 10 Main Camera: 108MP 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor (f/1.69) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.4) + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens (f/2.4)

108MP 1/ 1.33″ Samsung sensor (f/1.69) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.4) + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens (f/2.4) Selfie Camera: 20MP

20MP Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C Cellular: Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Dual SIM (nano + nano) Fingerprint: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Battery: 4780mAh

4780mAh Charging: 30W QC 4+ / PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging 10w wireless reverse charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 49,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant.

3. Realme X2 Pro

The next phone to make the cut is the Realme X2 Pro, though the phone was launched at least 7 months back, still holds the might after this long. The phone was the first flagship smartphone to come from Realme, a brand growing in the budget segment.

During our review, we found the phone to be an excellent offering when looking at the price to performance ratio. The phone liker others in the list run on a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 855 Plus to be precise. Along with this, you have a quad rear camera setup on the back, 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back, and a massive battery with support for 50W fast charging.

Realme packed the phone with a basic liquid cooling chamber which kicks in as soon as the device starts heating up, the water inside the spreader turns into vapors and travels through the copper pipe.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications:

Display: 6.50-inch AMOLED display, Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels resolution), 20:9 ratio, 402 PPI density, DCI-P3 | HDR10+ | 90Hz

6.50-inch AMOLED display, Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels resolution), 20:9 ratio, 402 PPI density, DCI-P3 | HDR10+ | 90Hz Display Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU: 7nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

7nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor GPU: Adreno 640 (700Mhz)

Adreno 640 (700Mhz) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0

128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 Software: Android 9 Pie (Color OS)

Android 9 Pie (Color OS) Main Camera: 64MP Primary + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP

64MP Primary + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm pixels) with EIS

16MP (f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm pixels) with EIS Connectivity: USB Type-C 3.1, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C 3.1, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE

Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, optical in-display

Yes, optical in-display Battery: 4,000 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

4,000 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable Charging: SuperVOOC 50W fast charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 29,999 for the 6GB RAM & 64GB storage variant. Check out our full review of Realme X2 Pro.

4. ROG Phone 3

We just got to see the successor to the highly popular ROG Phone 2 and like the previous phone, the new ROG Phone 3 packs a punch. The phone borrows the same design as the previous generation model while bumping out the specs. ROG signature cooling tech is present here as well with additional copper and graphene sheets covering almost half of the phone surface to provide better thermal performance. ROG Phone 3 also comes with a host of accessories like the external cooling fan that further helps to cool down the phone under stressful usage.

ROG Phone 3 Specifications:

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display, Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels resolution), 19.5:9 ratio, 386 PPI density | HDR10+ | 144Hz

6.59-inch AMOLED display, Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels resolution), 19.5:9 ratio, 386 PPI density | HDR10+ | 144Hz Display Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU: 7nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor

7nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128GB/ 256GB

128GB/ 256GB Software: Android 10

Android 10 Main Camera: 64MP primary (f/1.8, 0.8µm, PDAF) + 13MP Ultra-wide (f/2.4) + 5MP Macro (f/2.0)

64MP primary (f/1.8, 0.8µm, PDAF) + 13MP Ultra-wide (f/2.4) + 5MP Macro (f/2.0) Selfie Camera: 24MP (f/2.0)

24MP (f/2.0) Connectivity: USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE

Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Yes, side-mounted Battery: 6,000 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

6,000 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable Charging: 30W Charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 49,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant.

5. Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro has been one of the best performance-oriented smartphones to come out of Redmi. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T, a processor that was specially made by MediaTek for budget smartphones promising a gaming experience similar to upper mid-range smartphones at a fraction of cost.

The phone is capable of running all the latest mobile gaming titles at the highest possible settings with ease. To achieve this, the phone has a liquid cooling system that basically follows the vapour chamber approach and contains a liquid that travels from hot to the cold zone dissipating heat accordingly.

Redmi has also added dual pyrolytic sheets, that are placed on the SoC and have a similar heat dissipation rate. Effectively the whole system can lower down the temperature in the range of 4℃ to 6℃, which helps to push the phone to its limits.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications:

Display: 6.53-inchFHD+ display

6.53-inchFHD+ display CPU: MediaTek Helio G90T processor

MediaTek Helio G90T processor RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB internal, microSD support

64GB internal, microSD support Software: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Main Camera: 64MP + 8 MP+ 2 MP + 2 MP, quad-LED Flash

64MP + 8 MP+ 2 MP + 2 MP, quad-LED Flash Selfie Camera: 20MP (f/2.0)

20MP (f/2.0) Connectivity: USB-C, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB-C, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM

4G LTE, Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes

Yes Battery: 4,500mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 15,999 for the 6GB RAM & 64GB storage variant. Check out our review of the Note 8 Pro for an in-depth analysis

Some notable entries that didn’t make the cut due to inventory or other issues include the Asus ROG Phone 2, Black Shark 2, Nubia Redmagic 3S, OnePlus 7T, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.