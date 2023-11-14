TikTok’s New Music Integration Feature Lets Users Seamlessly Save Songs to Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music

In a move that seamlessly bridges the gap between short-form video entertainment and music streaming, TikTok has introduced a new feature that enables users to directly save their favorite songs from TikTok videos to their preferred streaming music app. This integration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the music discovery experience on TikTok, making it easier for users to add new tracks to their personal playlists.

This integration not only simplifies the process of adding new music to one’s library but also strengthens the connection between TikTok’s vast music library and the widely used . Users can now seamlessly transition from discovering a captivating song on TikTok to adding it to their favorite playlist, ensuring that they never miss out on a captivating melody.

Streamlining Music Discovery and Enjoyment

