The new Statement Styles of Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw smartwatch is here to slay!

An amalgamation of brains and beauty, the Michael Kors Camile Gen 6 smartwatch is here to slay the smartwatch game with fashionable and feisty new styles. Gilded with MK Gen 6 Newness and bringing a dash of glitz and glam to the lives of women who are fashionably fast and on-the-go, these timepieces are thrusted with faster charging, new Snapdragon Wear™ 4100+ platform and next-generation software advancements. With wellness elements like a heart-rate monitor, an SpO2 sensor paired in harmony with your favorite fitness apps to track your holistic lifestyle, making it a superlative wearable watch.

This snazzy selection can be adorned in classic shades of gold, silver, black and chic tints of pink and rose gold that complement the poised and passionate personality of an MK girl. Choose your style, customize your alerts and features, mix and match a dazzling array of dials and straps for a personalized look.

Ranging from INR 22,995 – INR 34,495 the Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatch is available for purchase with select online and offline retail stores.

The Camille Gen 6 smartwatch is also equipped with our smartest features including:

Beauty Inside & Out: Snapdragon WearTM 4100+, a state-of-the-art platform for a next-generation smartwatch.

Snapdragon WearTM 4100+, a state-of-the-art platform for a next-generation smartwatch. Styled Your Way: Choose your style. Customize your alerts and features. Mix and match a dazzling array of dials and straps for a personalized look.

Choose your style. Customize your alerts and features. Mix and match a dazzling array of dials and straps for a personalized look. Charge 2X Faster: Get to 80% in just over 30 minutes — two times faster than the leading smartwatch.

HEALTH & WELLNESS FEATURES

Gen 6 is equipped with features to make your health and wellness a top priority while pushing you toward your goals. Whether it’s ensuring fast charging in the morning so you can track your sleep overnight or enjoying the benefits of tracking your estimated blood oxygen measurements, the Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 will support you every step of the way.

Breathe Easier

With the new SpO2 sensor, get estimated blood oxygen measurements to see how well your body is circulating oxygen.

Health Is Wealth

The built-in wellness app tracks activity so you can monitor progress, see calories burned and check other health readouts you truly care about.

Keep An Eye On Your BPM

An upgraded sensor with improved signal accuracy provides continuous heart rate tracking in more situations than ever.

Sleep Tight

Set sleep goals, view sleep stats and spot patterns to improve your snooze. Wear your smartwatch all night long, then charge up twice as fast with improved charge time.

The Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatches include these additional features and more:

iPhone and Android compatibility

Make and take phone calls while connected to any smartphone, and receive all

your notifications with ease.

Bluetooth 5

Improved connectivity with boosted data transfer rates and up to 4x range, which

means faster downloads than previous generations.

Spotify

Connect to third-party music apps like Spotify and work out to your favorite playlist.

Spotify Premium users can now enjoy all Spotify music and podcasts offline.

The Michael Kors smartwatches are equipped with the Wear OS by GoogleTM technology including:

Google Assistant*

Get answers on the go. Gen 6 with Google helps you make the most of your time — manage daily tasks, plan your day, or get answers. *Tiko Assistant available in China; Google Assistant available in select languages and countries.

Google FITTM*

Stay motivated and hiit workout goals. *TicHealth available in China.

Additional features include: