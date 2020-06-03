The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale today. This makes it the second time the phone is being made available to buyers, with the first sale taking place on May 12. The response too, has been overwhelming, with the entire stock selling out within just minutes. The sale starts at 12:00 on Amazon.com and MI.com.

The company is expecting the same levels of enthusiasm this time as well. The phone also packs in quite a punch while being priced extremely competitively at Rs. 16,499. For that amount, what you get is a generous 6.67-inch Full HD+ display having a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 as well on top for added protection.

Behind it lies an 8nm Snapdragon 720G chipset and Adreno 618 GPU combo that does a pretty good job in handling most processing tasks as well as even intense games as well. You also have a choice of three memory and storage configuration – 6 GB/ 64 GB, 6 GB/ 128 GB, and 8 GB/ 128 GB, with the storage further expandable to 512 GB.

For optics, the Note 9 Pro Max features four rear cameras. That includes a 64 mp primary lens, an 8 mp ultra wide angle lens, a 5 mp macro camera and a 2 mp depth sensor. The front gets a 32 mp selfie shooter.

The phone runs Android 10 with the company’s MIUI 11 skin on top. A 5,020 mAh battery keeps the lights on and supports 33W fast charging. Another cool feature of the phone is its side mounted fingerprint scanner for user authentication. Colour options include Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Aurora Blue.

Coming to price, the base 6 GB/ 64 GB model will set you back Rs. 16,499, while the model with 6 GB/ 128 GB storage is priced Rs. 17,999. The top-end model with 8 GB/ 128 Gb is priced Rs. 19,999.