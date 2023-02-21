The most popular ways for downloading video from Instagram 2023

Instagram is a popular social media platform where users share photos and videos with their followers. However, Instagram does not provide an official way to download videos. In this article, we will explore some of the best Instagram video downloader tools that allow you to save Instagram videos to your device.

StoriesIG is a free online tool that allows you to download Instagram videos. To use it, simply copy the link to the Instagram video you want to download and paste it into the InstaDownload input field. Then click the “Download” button and the video will be saved to your device.

InstaSuperSave

InstaSuperSave is another online tool that allows you to download Instagram videos. To use it, copy the link to the Instagram video you want to download and paste it into the InstaSuperSave input field. Then click the “Download” button and the video will be saved to your device.

Video Downloader for Instagram

Video Downloader for Instagram is a downloadable app for Android and iOS devices. To use it, open the Instagram app and find the video you want to download. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the video and select “Copy link”. Next, open the Video Downloader app for Instagram and paste the link in the input field. Finally, click the “Download” button and the video will be saved to your device.

It’s important to note that downloading other people’s Instagram videos without their permission may violate their privacy. So, make sure you get their permission before downloading their stuff. Additionally, some users have personal profiles and their videos may not be available for download using these tools. In short, Instagram video downloader is a convenient way to save and enjoy interesting and informative Instagram videos.