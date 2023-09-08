The Anticipation Builds: What to Expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

The tech world is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, set to be unveiled on September 12, 2023. As always, Apple has kept details under wraps, but leaks and rumors are painting an intriguing picture. the iPhone 15 generation is expected to make its grand debut next week, adding to the excitement. Tom’s Guide also provides a detailed comparison between the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Plus, although specifics are still scarce.

Design-wise, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors. the new models will feature the same aluminum sides and glass rear as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. This means that at first glance, the devices will look largely familiar. Forbes indicates that the first reviews for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to appear around September 19 or 20, giving tech enthusiasts something to look forward to.

But what sets the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus apart? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a solid track record for Apple leaks, the new models will essentially be a repackaged iPhone 14 Pro without the telephoto lens. This could mean enhanced features and capabilities, sans the specialized lens. While the absence of a telephoto lens might be a downside for some, the repackaging suggests that Apple is focusing on refining existing technology rather than introducing radical changes.

In summary, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are shaping up to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary. With a design that echoes previous models and features that build upon existing technology, Apple seems to be taking a “don’t fix what isn’t broken” approach. As the unveiling date draws near, the tech community is eager to see what Apple has in store. Whether you’re an Apple aficionado or a casual smartphone user, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are devices worth keeping an eye on. With just a few days left until the big reveal, the countdown has officially begun.