Amplify your productivity and entertainment experience with Infinix’s Y1 Plus Neo under just INR 25k; available for sale on Flipkart starting 26th April

Setting new standards for first-time laptop users looking for a high functional device without breaking your bank or compromising on style, Infinix’s promising new Y1 Plus Neo goes on sale on Flipkart starting tomorrow. Promising an elevated design & display, battery and performance, the newest entrant by one of the leading technology brands, features a stunning 15.6” inch colour-rich display, a thin and light metal craft design, a 40Wh battery with 45W multi-utility and fast Type-C charging, at a special launch price of INR 20,990.

The all new-Infinix Y1 Plus Neo sports the most vivid and largest display in the current market segment with ultra-clear full HD resolution of 1920*1080, 86% sRGB colour reproduction and 250 NITS of brightness. Its ultra-narrow bezels make the device perfectly chic and professional for work purpose as well as having an immersive video-watching and aural experience. The backlit keyboard further enhances the typing experience for users under low-light circumstances.

The new Y1 Plus Neo laptop continues the design legacy of its predecessors with a thin and light metal body. The aluminum alloy metal craft added to the rugged brush metal design adds a premium and pleasing touch to the device.

Backed by a massive 40Wh battery, the Y1 Plus Neo laptop delivers up to 10 hours of web browsing. A 45W fast charging with PD3.0 safe charging technology backs it. The Portable multi-utility Type-C to Type-C Charger powers the device to 75% in just 60 mins, allowing plenty of power on the go.

Supported by the 11th Generation power-efficient 10nm Intel Celeron N5100 Processor, Infinix’s Y1 Plus Neo delivers a faster read and write speed performance. The laptop also comes in two memory variants; 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB SSD Storage and 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 512GB SSD Storage for the perfect integration to deliver a seamless experience skimming through applications and doing daily tasks.

Its ultra-responsive keyboard is super tactile with a 5ms response time and a 1.5 mm key depth, delivering satisfying rebound.

The Infinix Y1 Plus Neo comes with abundant connectivity options. It features 3 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, an HDMI 1.4, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm Headset and a Microphone Jack. The laptop also sports an FHD 2 MP camera with dual microphones and a dual-LED flash that helps capture the voice clearly to deliver high-quality video calls.