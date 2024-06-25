Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks Again Due to Accelerator Pedal Defect

Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, has issued another recall for its 2024 Cybertruck models. This recall involves approximately 3,878 units manufactured between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024. The focus of this recall is a potentially hazardous issue with the accelerator pedal, which could lead to unintended acceleration and increased risk of collision.

Key Details of the Recall

The problem stems from the accelerator pedal pad, which may dislodge and become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal when excessive force is applied. This defect can interfere with the vehicle’s acceleration and overall performance. Despite the issue, Tesla confirms that the brake pedal function remains unaffected and will bring the vehicle to a stop if necessary, ensuring driver safety.

Underlying Causes

Tesla attributes this malfunction to the use of an unapproved soap-based lubricant during the assembly process, which compromised the pad’s adherence to the accelerator pedal. The discovery followed reports from Tesla owners who experienced the pedal sticking, prompting an immediate investigation by the company.

Safety Measures and Solutions

To address this issue, Tesla is offering to rework or replace the accelerator pedal assembly at no cost to owners. The repair, which involves ensuring adequate retention force between the pad and the pedal, is expected to take less than 15 minutes and can be handled by Tesla’s Mobile Service teams where available.

Next Steps for Owners

Affected vehicle owners are advised to schedule a service appointment via the Tesla app. They are encouraged to report any performance issues related to the accelerator pedal to ensure their vehicles are operating safely until repairs are made.

Response and Measures by Tesla

Tesla has responded swiftly to this issue, first noted from customer complaints at the end of March 2024. After a series of tests and reviews, Tesla decided to proceed with the recall in mid-April. Owners of affected vehicles can expect communication from Tesla in June regarding free repairs or replacements of the accelerator pedal assembly. Additionally, no accidents or injuries have been reported in relation to this defect.

Tesla attributes the problem to an unauthorized change during the assembly process, where soap was used as a lubricant for fitting the pedal pad, diminishing its attachment strength.