Tesla Recalls 125,227 Vehicles Over Faulty Seat Belt Warning System

Tesla has announced a recall of 125,227 vehicles due to a software error in the seat belt warning system. This recall affects certain models of Tesla’s popular electric vehicles, including the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. The recall addresses a specific issue where the driver’s seat belt reminder chime may not activate under certain circumstances, potentially increasing the risk of driving without fastening the seat belt.

Details of the Recall

The recall targets Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2021-2023 model years, as well as all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built through late January 2022. The issue lies in the vehicle’s software, which may prevent the seat belt reminder chime from activating when the vehicle starts if the chime was interrupted in the previous drive cycle and the seat belt was not buckled afterward​​.

Impact on Vehicle Safety

While the faulty chime does not affect the visual seat belt reminder or other safety features, it poses a risk by potentially allowing drivers to operate the vehicle without being reminded to fasten their seat belts. Tesla has stated that they are not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue. However, the company emphasizes the importance of the reminder chime as an additional layer of safety​.

Resolution and Customer Instructions

Tesla is addressing the problem through a software update. Owners of affected vehicles do not need to schedule a service appointment, as the update will be deployed over-the-air (OTA). Vehicles running software version 2021.43.101.1 or 2022.4.5 or later are not affected by this issue. Owners can check their vehicle’s software version via the car’s touchscreen interface​​.

For Model S and Model X vehicles, an additional inspection is required to ensure that the first-row seat belts are properly connected to their pretensioner anchors. This inspection is part of a broader recall affecting these models. If the seat belts are not properly connected, they may not perform as designed in a collision, increasing the risk of injury.

Checking Recall Status

Owners can verify if their vehicle is affected by the recall using the Tesla VIN Recall Search tool or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) VIN Recall Search tool. This recall service will be provided at no cost to the vehicle owner, regardless of the vehicle’s age or mileage​.

This recall underscores Tesla’s commitment to safety and proactive measures in addressing potential issues with their vehicles. Owners of affected vehicles are encouraged to ensure their software is up to date and to follow Tesla’s instructions for any required inspections to maintain the highest safety standards.