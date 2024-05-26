Tesla Introduces New Performance Mode for Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla has officially launched a new Performance mode for its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles, aiming to enhance driving dynamics and overall performance. The updated version of these popular models includes significant improvements in power, handling, and user experience, reaffirming Tesla’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle capabilities.

Key Enhancements

Increased Power and Torque

The new Performance mode for the 2024 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y features a substantial boost in power and torque. The Model 3 Performance variant now boasts 510 horsepower, up from the previous 455 horsepower. This power increase allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Similarly, the Model Y Performance variant benefits from enhanced power outputs, although specific figures are yet to be detailed​​.

Adaptive Suspension System

One of the standout features of the new Performance mode is the introduction of an adaptive suspension system. This system adjusts in real-time based on road conditions and driving inputs, providing an optimal balance between ride comfort and handling performance. Unlike the air suspension seen in Tesla’s Model S and Model X, the adaptive suspension in the Model 3 and Y is controlled through Tesla’s proprietary software, which can be updated over the air to continuously improve its performance​.

Track Mode V3

Tesla has also upgraded its Track Mode to version 3, which is now available in the new Performance models. Track Mode V3 integrates motor controls, suspension settings, powertrain cooling, and the Vehicle Dynamics Controller into a single, unified system. This mode allows drivers to customize handling balance, stability controls, and regenerative braking, making it particularly appealing for those who enjoy driving on racetracks. The system includes presets for various driving conditions, such as Race, Drift, and Sport​.

Aerodynamic Improvements

Tesla has focused on improving the aerodynamics of the Model 3 and Model Y Performance variants. The updated design features a 5% reduction in drag, a 36% reduction in lift, and a 55% improvement in front-to-rear lift balance. These changes not only enhance the vehicle’s efficiency but also contribute to better stability and handling at high speeds​​.

Pricing and Availability

The starting price for the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance is $54,630, which includes a $1,390 destination charge. However, the Model 3 qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit, bringing the effective price down to $47,130. Orders for the new Performance models are now open on Tesla’s website, with deliveries expected to begin next month​.

Tesla’s latest updates to the Model 3 and Model Y Performance variants highlight the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the driving experience through advanced engineering and innovative technology. The new Performance mode, adaptive suspension, and Track Mode V3 are set to make these models more appealing to driving enthusiasts and everyday users alike.