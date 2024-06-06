Tesla FSD v12.4 Update: Elon Musk Predicts Year-Long Drive Intervals, But with a Catch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again stirred excitement around the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, claiming the upcoming v12.4 update could significantly reduce driver interventions. However, this bold prediction comes with an important caveat.

Promising Improvements, Yet to Reach the Public

Musk stated that FSD v12.4 could allow Tesla vehicles to drive “over a year” before requiring human intervention. This would mark a substantial leap from current FSD versions, which often demand driver input within shorter timeframes. Internally, Tesla reportedly refers to v12.4 as v13, hinting at the magnitude of the changes.

However, as of early June 2024, FSD v12.4 has not been released to the general public. It was initially promised for late May and has since been rolled out to Tesla employees only. Musk tweeted that the update would be available to “a limited number of external customers” soon, but specific timelines remain unclear.

The Caveat: Ideal Conditions

Musk’s year-long driving claim comes with a significant caveat: it assumes ideal conditions. This means well-maintained roads, clear weather, and predictable traffic patterns. In less-than-ideal Tesla vehicles, FSD v12.4 is likely to require more frequent driver interventions.

This caveat highlights the ongoing challenges of achieving fully autonomous driving. While Tesla’s FSD technology has made impressive strides, it still struggles with complex scenarios like inclement weather, construction zones, or unexpected obstacles.

Anticipation and Skepticism

The Tesla community is divided on Musk’s claims. Some are optimistic about the potential of v12.4, citing improvements in recent FSD beta versions. Others remain skeptical, pointing to Musk’s history of overpromising on self-driving timelines.

It’s important to note that Tesla’s FSD software is still in beta testing, and drivers are expected to remain attentive and ready to take control at any time. While the technology is evolving rapidly, it’s not yet a replacement for human drivers.

Looking Ahead: V12.5 and Beyond

While the release of v12.4 remains uncertain, Musk has already hinted at further advancements. He suggested that subsequent versions, like v12.5 and v12.6, could also see significant reductions in the need for driver intervention.

However, until these updates are released and thoroughly tested in real-world scenarios, it’s wise to temper expectations. The road to fully autonomous driving is long and complex, and it’s likely to involve both incremental progress and unexpected setbacks.