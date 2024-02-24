Suunto Smartwatches Elevate Running Experience with New Stryd App for Advanced Metrics

Suunto, a leader in precision sport technology, has enhanced the running experience for its users with the integration of advanced running metrics through the new Stryd app. This collaboration provides runners with detailed insights into their performance, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce injury risks.

Key Highlights:

Real-time feedback and analysis during and after runs.

Advanced metrics include leg spring stiffness, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, and impact loading rate.

SuuntoPlus Stryd sports app allows for the monitoring of these metrics live.

Compatible with a wide range of Suunto watches.

Suunto and Stryd: A Powerful Combo for Runners

The integration of Stryd’s advanced running dynamics with Suunto watches marks a significant step forward in running technology. Stryd, known for its precise power-based training metrics, has made its advanced running metrics available through the SuuntoPlus app. This collaboration provides runners with a comprehensive view of their running form and efficiency, offering insights into leg spring stiffness, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, and the newly introduced metric, impact loading rate. These metrics serve to guide runners towards more efficient and safer running practices​​​​.

Enhanced Training with SuuntoPlus Stryd App

The SuuntoPlus Stryd app not only displays live data during runs but also saves the information for post-run analysis. This feature enables runners to make informed decisions about their training and recovery, aiming for continual improvement. The app is compatible with a broad spectrum of Suunto watches, including the Suunto 3, Suunto 5/Peak, Suunto 7, Suunto 9 (all versions), Suunto Spartan, Suunto Race, and Suunto Ambit series, ensuring that many users can benefit from these advanced metrics​​​​.

How to Get Started

Setting up the SuuntoPlus Stryd app is straightforward. Users can install the app from the Suunto app store on their smartphone and select the Stryd sport app from the exercise options on their watch. This integration ensures that the Stryd sensor’s data is seamlessly displayed on the watch during runs, providing live feedback. After completing a run, the data is accessible in both the Suunto and Stryd apps for detailed analysis​​.

Injury Prevention Through Data

One of the standout features of this collaboration is the focus on injury prevention. The impact loading rate metric, for example, offers crucial insights into how quickly a runner applies force to the ground upon landing. Understanding and adjusting this aspect of running form can significantly reduce the risk of injury, enabling runners to train more consistently and safely. This focus on safety is a testament to Suunto and Stryd’s commitment to the long-term well-being of their users.

Suunto’s Commitment to Running Excellence

Suunto’s introduction of the SuuntoPlus Stryd app underscores its commitment to providing runners with cutting-edge tools for performance enhancement. By harnessing the power of Stryd’s advanced running metrics, Suunto offers its users a deeper understanding of their running dynamics, fostering improvements in speed, efficiency, and safety.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Suunto and Stryd through the SuuntoPlus Stryd app represents a significant leap forward in the world of running technology. By providing runners with detailed insights into their performance, Suunto empowers its users to run smarter, not harder. This initiative not only showcases Suunto’s commitment to innovation but also its dedication to supporting the running community in achieving their goals with precision and efficiency.