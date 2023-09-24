Starfield Mod Revolutionizes Space Travel

In a groundbreaking development for the gaming community, a new mod for the popular game Starfield has been introduced, addressing one of the most sought-after features: seamless space travel. This mod, aptly named “Slower Than Light,” promises to transform the way players navigate the vastness of space in the game.

Seamless Interplanetary Exploration

Starfield, since its inception, has been lauded for its immersive space exploration experience. However, one feature that was sorely missed by players was the ability to travel between planets without interruptions. The “Slower Than Light” mod, introduced by modder 105gun, fills this void. With this mod, players can now control the speed gear of their ship using hotkeys, allowing them to travel at speeds hundreds of times faster than light. This means that players can now journey between planets without the need for fast travel or enduring load times.

Addressing a Major Gap

The lack of seamless space travel was a significant gap in the Starfield gaming experience. Players often expressed their desire for a more fluid and uninterrupted space travel experience. Recognizing this, modder 105gun took the initiative to introduce the “Slower Than Light” mod, which not only addresses this gap but also enhances the overall gaming experience.

Features of the “Slower Than Light” Mod

Control Over Speed: Players can now control the speed gear of their ship, allowing for faster interplanetary travel.

No More Load Times: The mod eliminates the need for fast travel or load times, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

Hotkey Integration: The mod comes with hotkey integration, making it easier for players to control their ship’s speed.

In Conclusion

The introduction of the “Slower Than Light” mod is a testament to the gaming community’s passion and dedication. By addressing one of the most heavily requested features, this mod is set to elevate the Starfield gaming experience to new heights. For those eager to explore the vastness of space without interruptions, this mod is a must-have.

Key Takeaways: