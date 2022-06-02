Sony India announces three standout Wide-Angle E-Mount APS-C Lenses with the introduction of the E PZ 10-20mm F4 G, E 15mm F1.4 G and E 11mm F1.8

New lenses offer wide-angle, outstanding image resolution and are compact for creators as they bring the total number of Sony E-Mount lenses up to 70

Sony further expands its lens line up, bringing the total number of E-mount lenses up to 70, with the introduction of the power zoom G lens E PZ 10-20mm F4 G (model SELP1020G ), versatile G lens E 15mm F1.4 G (model SEL15F14G ), as well as introducing the ultra-wide prime E 11mm F1.8 (model SEL11F18 ).

The first new lens, the E PZ 10-20mm F4 G is the world’s smallest and lightest, ultra-wide angle constant F4 APS-C power-zoom lens. Outstanding G Lens imagery, impeccable autofocus (AF) performance, and versatile power-zoom come together in a compact zoom lens that offers refined visual expression and operability for movies as well as stills.

The E 15mm F1.4 G (35mm full-frame equivalent: 22.5 mm) brings beautiful F1.4 bokeh plus superb G Lens resolution in a versatile APS-C lens with vast creative potential. This compact and lightweight prime lens delivers dynamic imagery, excellent AF and control and is great for both stills and movies with a high operability.

Large aperture, ultra-wide APS-C prime, the E 11mm F1.8 (35mm full-frame equivalent: 16.5 mm) delivers outstanding corner-to-corner resolution, gorgeous bokeh and fast, reliable AF for dramatic expression and stunning selfies. It is compact and lightweight so perfect for vlogging and shooting videos on the go.

“All three new lenses are individually outstanding. Sony has put together years of experience, research and extensive lens design know-how to ensure E PZ 10-20mm F4 G produces a remarkable power zoom G lens that delivers an exceptional performance and handling”, said Mukesh Srivastava, Head Digital Imaging Business at Sony India. “With gorgeous bokeh and excellent autofocus capabilities, the E 15mm F1.4 G will surely become the favorite of content creators and the compact & lightweight E 11mm F1.8 with its features optimized for movie shooting is a perfect lens for vlogging”.

E PZ 10-20mm F4 G Lens

The world’s smallest and lightest1for unequalled mobility and handling

The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G is 20% lighter than its predecessor (SEL1018), making it the smallest and lightest1 lens in its class with a total weight of just 178 grams – even with power zoom. What’s more, the lens uses internal zoom and focus mechanisms, and therefore does not change in length when zooming or focusing. Shifts in the lens’s centre of gravity are minimal, making it a great choice for stable vlogging and gimbal-mounted movie shooting.

Ultra-wide angle zoom for outstanding image quality

The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G provides an extremely wide angle of view with a 10-20mm zoom range and is designed to deliver a consistently excellent optical performance from the centre to the periphery of every image at all zoom settings. Three aspherical elements are ideally positioned to suppress field curvature and astigmatism, both of which are common problems in ultra-wide-angle lenses. The optical path also includes two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements that effectively subdue chromatic aberration. An ED aspherical element further contributes to high resolution right out to the image edges. Also, as the lens’s maximum aperture is a constant F4 at all focal settings, it is possible to maintain stable image quality when shooting a movie and delivers manageable shutter speeds at dusk or indoors where light is limited. A circular aperture and carefully designed spherical aberration work together to deliver natural-looking G Lens bokeh that can contribute to impressive imagery. With 0.2 meters as minimum autofocus distance, it delivers an amazing close-up performance.

Refined expression and control for movies

The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G features a new electronic power zoom system that ensures direct, responsive control and adjustable zoom speed. Even the subtlest zoom ring rotation is precisely detected and immediately converted to actual zoom operation. Users have a huge amount of control in a wide variety of shooting scenarios with a zoom lever. Power zoom minimises camera shake so that solo shooters can produce smooth, stable imagery and buttons can be assigned on compatible bodies for convenient zoom control. It always maintains balance and makes it a great choice for stable vlogging and gimbal-mounted movie shooting.

Advanced AF Performance enhances stills and movies

With astonishing AF performance that gives still and movie shooters unprecedented freedom, it uses two linear motors for focus drive, delivering fast, quiet AF. Also, the focus mechanism is internal, so the length of the lens remains constant while focusing.

Fast, reliable AF can smoothly track subjects when shooting high frame rate movies, and reliably follow fast-moving subjects when shooting stills continuously at high speed. It reduces focus breathing and angle-of-view variations are minimised for smooth, stable movie imagery.

Mobility, operability, and reliability for any situation

The compact power-zoom lens E PZ 10-20mm F4 G is designed to maximise control and versatility for movies as well as stills with a focus ring, zoom ring and zoom lever. A customisable focus hold button and focus mode switch have been carefully incorporated to easily adapt in changing shooting conditions. Users can attach 62mm screw-on filters, such as variable ND filters, for more creative control and the lens has been designed to be dust and moisture resistant to provide extra reliability in outdoor use.

E 15mm F1.4 G Lens

Superb G lens resolution and beautiful F1.4 bokeh

The E 15mm F1.4 G lens has a wide 15 mm view (35mm full-frame equivalent: 22.5 mm) with impressive G Lens resolution. Three aspherical elements in an advanced optical design effectively compensate for distortion and deliver excellent corner-to-corner resolution, despite the lens’s wide 15 mm view. Then the addition of one ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element and one Super ED glass element suppresses chromatic aberration. A large F1.4 maximum aperture, precisely controlled spherical aberration and circular aperture mechanism make it easy to produce smooth, background bokeh for artist effect. The background can be blurred so subjects stand out clearly or to create beautiful bokeh balls in low-light scenes. With a minimum focusing distance of 0.17 meters and maximum magnification of 0.15x when manual focus is used, impressive close-ups can be achieved for both stills and movies.

Compact and lightweight for outstanding mobility

The use of aspherical elements and an effective design, a large aperture and high resolution have been achieved in a lightweight 219 g lens that is only 66.6 mm in diameter and 69.5 mm in length. A wide angle of view, compact dimensions, and light weight make it ideal for shooting starry skies, landscapes, architecture, and indoor scenes, as well as subjects that require mobility such as sports.

What’s more, an internal focus mechanism means that the lens length does not change when focusing which improves balance and overall handling. Unchanging lens length and a stable centre of gravity make this lens a good choice for gimbal mounting.

AF Performance that makes full use of body speed potential

Fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking for both stills and movies is achieved with two advanced linear motors. This maximises the speed potential of the camera body used to maintain accurate focus, even on moving subjects. The E 15mm F1.4 G uses Sony’s latest lens technology to reduce focus breathing – angle-of-view variations are minimised for smooth, stable movie imagery. It also supports the breathing compensation function provided in compatible α series bodies, minimising breathing that can hinder post-shoot editing.

Excellent Control and Reliability for Stills and Movies

Linear Response MF ensures that the focus ring responds directly and linearly to subtle control when focusing manually. Focus ring rotation translates directly to a corresponding change in focus, so control feels immediate and precise. Despite its compact dimensions, the E 15mm F1.4 G includes an aperture ring for direct, intuitive control with an aperture click switch that can be switched ON or OFF: ON for tactile feedback that lets the user “feel” the stops, or OFF for smooth, continuous, silent aperture control. The OFF setting enables smooth and stable movie imagery control and is ideal when silence is essential.

A focus hold button and focus mode switch are also provided for extra flexibility. The focus mode switch makes it possible to quickly switch between AF and MF as needed. Lastly, the E 15mm F1.4 G is designed with dust and moisture resistance providing extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions.

E 11mm F1.8 Lens

Ultra-wide APS-C prime for dramatic expression

The E 11mm F1.8’s ultra-wide angle of view is ideal for interior shots and images that make expressive use of depth of field. Three aspherical elements and three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements achieve consistently high resolution from the image centre to periphery, despite the lens’s ultra-wide 11 mm angle of view (35mm full-frame equivalent: 16.5 mm). The aspherical lenses are carefully positioned to compensate for distortion and deliver excellent corner-to-corner resolution even with the aperture wide open. The addition of ED glass further suppresses chromatic aberration and effectively reduces colour fringing that is more likely to occur in the image periphery.

Large F1.8 aperture for gorgeous bokeh

The large F1.8 maximum aperture of this lens makes it easy to achieve deep background bokeh. Users can blur the background, so they stand out clearly when vlogging, or create beautiful bokeh balls in ultra-wide night scenes. Precisely controlled spherical aberration and a circular aperture mechanism further contribute to the smooth bokeh produced by this unique lens. With a minimum focusing distance of 0.12 meters and maximum magnification of 0.2x the lens can deliver impressive close-ups for both stills and movies.

Compact and lightweight to shoot on the go

The E 11mm F1.8 boasts a large F1.8 maximum aperture in a compact, lightweight lens. It weighs 181 g and is only 66 mm in diameter and 57.5 mm in length – a perfect match for compact APS-C format bodies.

Optimised for movie shooting

Two advanced linear motors provide fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking for both stills and video, maximising the speed potential of the camera body used to reliably maintain accurate focus even on moving subjects. Sony’s latest lens technology greatly reduces focus breathing and angle-of-view variations are minimised for smooth, stable movie imagery. What’s more, an internal focus mechanism means that the lens length does not change when focusing making it easier to move in close to subjects and work in limited spaces for new creative possibilities.

The E 11mm F1.8’s ultra-wide 11 mm angle of view, 35mm full-frame equivalent: 16.5 mm, makes vlogging against a wide background easier than ever. Its small size and light weight are great for mobility and handling for lengthy walk-around shooting sessions. Linear Response MF ensures that the focus ring responds directly and linearly to subtle control when focusing manually so it feels immediate and precise.

Price and Availability

The E PZ 10-20mm F4 G , E 11mm F1.8 , and E 15mm F1.4 G will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, other ecommerce websites (Amazon, Flipkart)* and major electronic stores across India from 2nd June 2022 onwards.

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date E PZ 10-20mm lens 70,990/- 2nd June 2022 onwards E 11mm F1.8 Lens 49,990/- 2nd June 2022 onwards E 15mm F1.4 G Lens 70,990/- 2nd June 2022 onwards

* To be made available by 15th June 2022