Sonos Unveils Exciting Product Roadmap for 2024: Headphones, Set-Top Box, and More

Sonos, the renowned multi-room wireless audio company, has unveiled an impressive product roadmap for 2024, hinting at an array of innovative devices that are set to redefine the home audio experience. The company’s ambitious plans include the much-anticipated launch of its first pair of over-ear headphones, a groundbreaking set-top box, and a host of enhancements to its existing speaker lineup.

Key Highlights:

Sonos Headphones: Codenamed “Duke,” Sonos’ debut headphones are expected to arrive in the first half of 2024, targeting the premium segment with a price tag above $400. These headphones are poised to compete with industry leaders like Apple, Sony, and Bose, offering exceptional sound quality, active noise cancellation, and seamless integration with the Sonos ecosystem.

Sonos Set-Top Box: Sonos is reportedly developing a set-top box, tentatively named “S2,” that will transform the home entertainment experience. This device is expected to offer a unified platform for streaming services, voice control, and integration with Sonos speakers, providing users with a centralized hub for their audio and television needs.

Enhanced Speaker Lineup: Sonos is also planning to expand its existing speaker lineup with several new additions. A second-generation Roam speaker, codenamed “Sidecar,” is slated for release in the second quarter of 2024, featuring a redesigned top panel with a touch-controlled slider for volume adjustment. Additionally, Sonos plans to introduce a new high-end soundbar, codenamed “Lasso,” targeting customers seeking an immersive surround sound experience.

With these exciting product launches on the horizon, Sonos is poised to continue its dominance in the multi-room wireless audio market, solidifying its position as a pioneer in home audio innovation. The company’s commitment to delivering exceptional sound quality, seamless connectivity, and user-friendly interfaces has earned it a loyal customer base that eagerly awaits the next chapter in Sonos’ journey.

