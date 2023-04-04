Smart innovation meets ultimate high-fidelity audio with the new JBL Tour ONE M2 Active Noise Cancellation headphones

JBL rolls out its most powerful and feature-rich headphones, the over-ear JBL Tour ONE M2. The latest additions to the JBL Tour lineup push performance to the next level with a smart, seamless user experience and superior audio, including immersive JBL Spatial Sound. The headphones are priced at an inaugural launch price of Rs 24,999/- and will be available across all major retailers and also on www.JBL.com.

The JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones combine JBL’s best-ever hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL Pro-tuned drivers to please users at work or at home. True Adaptive ANC technology automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time, eliminating distractions and maximizing the whole listening experience. Advanced built-in voice recognition reacts to the user’s voice, pauses music and enables Ambient Aware. The music and True Adaptive ANC automatically resume once the conversation is over.

With up to 50 hours of playtime, or 30 hours with ANC activated, they’ll outlast even the longest trip. Forgot to charge and need to dash? Fast charge means 10 minutes plugged in and you’ll be free for 5 hours of legendary JBL Pro Sound. Set up a customized hearing profile with HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0 for the ultimate personalized sound performance.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones, the ultimate listening experience for music lovers and audiophiles alike. Over 76 years of our audio supremacy, has led us to create products like Tour ONE M2 with advanced noise-cancellation technology, pristine sound quality, and comfortable design. One can experience unparalleled sound and a seamless listening experience whether you’re at home or on the go.” said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

Features of the JBL Tour ONE M2: