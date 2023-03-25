TVS Racing Performance Gear new range of Bluetooth communication devices, exclusively designed for the riding community

The recently launched hi-tech Bluetooth communication device by TVS Racing Performance Gear comes in two variants S10X and S20X. Equipped with JBL sound technology, they offer crystal-clear sound quality, making it easy to communicate with fellow riders, listen to music, or take phone calls while on the move. These devices are designed to enhance the connectivity and flow of communication between riders, especially when they riding in a group.

The S10X allows the rider-to-rider calls – pillion intercom while the S20X can connect up to 20 devices at once. They come with advanced technologies such as audio weave intercom, active noise cancellation and dynamic volume control, which help reduce background noise while ensuring that the sound quality remain consistent regardless of the ambient noise levels.

These devices are waterproof and have been certified with an IP67 rating, making them ideal for use in all weather conditions. The devices also come equipped with ride Lynk, a universal intercom that allow riders to connect with other riders regardless of the brand of their device.

Other features of the device include Siri and Google voice assistance calls, music and GPS navigation, making them an essential accessory for any rider who wants to stay connected and augment their riding experience.

Price Details:

S10X – INR. 8,499/-

S20X – INR. 10,999/-