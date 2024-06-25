Scott Galloway Criticizes Elon Musk’s Management of Twitter, Citing Declining Business Performance

Scott Galloway, a professor at New York University and a public speaker, has been vocal about his concerns regarding Elon Musk’s management of Twitter, now rebranded as X. Galloway’s comments have sparked discussions about Musk’s leadership style and the financial trajectory of Twitter under his ownership.

Galloway’s Critique of Musk’s Leadership

Galloway has criticized various aspects of Musk’s approach, especially post his acquisition of Twitter. He argues that Musk’s management practices could potentially make Twitter one of the “worst performing businesses in history.” This bold statement reflects Galloway’s deep concerns about Musk’s leadership and strategic decisions, including the drastic internal changes and public relations controversies that have marked Musk’s tenure.

Critique by Scott Galloway

Galloway, a professor at NYU Stern School of Business, has been vocal about the mishandling of Twitter under Musk’s leadership. He argues that Musk’s approach to managing Twitter—treating it as a startup despite its size and operational scope—has resulted in a chaotic and unstable work environment. The rapid changes in policy and strategy have alienated advertisers and users alike, crucially affecting the platform’s revenue streams​

Incidents Leading to Public Disputes

The tension between Musk and Galloway escalated after Galloway was reportedly locked out of his Twitter account. This incident occurred shortly after Galloway declined an invitation for a meeting with Musk, whom he had criticized for handling feedback poorly and exhibiting a lack of managerial grace​​.

Financial Implications for Twitter

According to Galloway, Musk’s strategies might not only affect Twitter’s social dynamics but also its financial stability. Galloway’s critiques are grounded in his observations of Musk’s erratic decision-making and its potential long-term effects on Twitter’s valuation and operational stability.

Scott Galloway’s stern critique of Elon Musk’s management of Twitter opens up a broader discussion about the implications of celebrity leadership styles in high-stakes tech environments. His views shed light on the potential pitfalls of such management approaches, particularly when they intersect with public platforms that play significant roles in global communication.