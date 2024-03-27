Samsung’s Latest AI Update for Galaxy S23 and Foldables

Discover how Samsung's latest One UI 6.1 update brings advanced AI features to Galaxy S23 and foldable models, enhancing user experience with innovative technology.

Samsung has announced a significant update that promises to enhance the user experience of its Galaxy S23 series, including the S23 FE, and its latest foldable models, the Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, with advanced AI features. This move not only showcases Samsung’s commitment to innovation but also extends the lifespan and value of its existing devices.

Key Highlights:

The update, part of the One UI 6.1 rollout, is set to introduce a variety of AI-powered features previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series.

Notable enhancements include live translations during calls, photo editing suggestions, and on-device chat translations, reflecting Samsung’s aim to provide cutting-edge technology across its device ecosystem.

Devices confirmed to receive this update include the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5/Z Flip5, and Tab S9, with the rollout scheduled for the first half of this year.

While Samsung assures the integration of these AI tools, the performance and availability of certain features may vary, given the hardware differences between the models​​.

The rollout date is set for March 28, marking a significant step in Samsung’s strategy to democratize AI technology for its user base​.

Detailed AI Features:

Samsung’s AI feature set aims to revolutionize user interaction, offering:

Live Translate: Facilitates real-time language translations during calls, enhancing communication across language barriers​​.

Interpreter Mode: A conversational translation tool akin to Google Translate’s Conversation feature, enabling back-and-forth translations during face-to-face interactions​.

Chat Assist: Integrated into the Samsung Keyboard, this tool offers chat translations, tone adjustments, and spelling checks, streamlining digital communication​.

Note and Transcript Assists: Automate summary generation and formatting for notes, and transcribe voice recordings into text, including language translations and summarizations​​.

Generative Edit and Suggestions: A set of generative AI photo editing tools that allow object manipulation within images and automatic photo enhancement recommendations​​.

AI Wallpapers: Inspired by Google’s Pixel 8, this feature generates customizable wallpapers, reflecting Samsung’s focus on personalization​​.

Circle to Search: Combines text-based queries with visual search capabilities, powered by Google, to enhance information discovery​.

These updates are part of Samsung’s broader effort to enhance device functionality and user satisfaction through AI, ensuring that even older models remain competitive and feature-rich.

Samsung’s strategic update rollout to its Galaxy S23 and foldable lines exemplifies the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By extending advanced AI capabilities to a wider range of devices, Samsung not only enriches the user experience but also reinforces its position as a leader in mobile technology innovation.