Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Skip Wi-Fi 7, FCC Certification Details

In the world of foldable smartphones, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has consistently set high standards. However, recent reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might miss out on some anticipated features, including Wi-Fi 7 support. This article delves into the latest developments and what they mean for potential buyers.

FCC Certification Insights

According to recent FCC filings, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not feature Wi-Fi 7 technology. This follows a pattern observed with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which also lacks this advanced connectivity feature. Despite the Galaxy S24 Ultra sporting Wi-Fi 7, it appears that Samsung is not extending this technology to its next-generation foldable devices​​.

Design and Hardware Expectations

While the absence of Wi-Fi 7 is notable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to bring other significant upgrades. Reports suggest a slimmer design, possibly incorporating a titanium frame, which would enhance durability while reducing weight. However, it is also expected that the device will not include a dedicated S-Pen slot, a feature that some power users might miss​​.

Processor and Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. This chipset, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, promises improved speed and efficiency, making the device suitable for both productivity and entertainment​ ​

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be around 4800mAh, with support for fast charging. While this is an improvement over its predecessors, it remains to be seen how it will perform in real-world usage, especially with the demands of a foldable display​​.

Market Implications

The decision to exclude Wi-Fi 7 from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could influence consumer decisions, especially for those looking for the latest in connectivity. However, Samsung’s focus on other hardware improvements might still make it an attractive option for many. The foldable market is becoming increasingly competitive, with other brands also making significant strides in innovation​​.

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 approaches, it is clear that while some expected features like Wi-Fi 7 will not be included, the device will still offer substantial improvements in design and performance. Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with foldable smartphones, and the Z Fold 6 will undoubtedly be a significant player in this evolving market.