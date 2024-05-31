Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Also Misses Out on Wi-Fi 7, FCC Reveals

In the latest developments surrounding Samsung’s upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it has been confirmed that the device will not support Wi-Fi 7. This revelation comes from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings, adding to the growing list of leaks and rumors about the anticipated device.

No Wi-Fi 7 Support

The absence of Wi-Fi 7 in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a notable omission, especially as the technology begins to appear in other high-end devices. Wi-Fi 7 promises faster speeds and more stable connections, making it a sought-after feature for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. The decision to exclude this technology may be seen as a significant drawback for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, considering its premium positioning in the market.

Design and Specifications

Despite the lack of Wi-Fi 7, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to bring several improvements over its predecessor. Leaked renders and reports suggest a more refined design with flat sides and a boxier look, similar to the Galaxy S24 series. The device is expected to be thinner and lighter, featuring a titanium build that enhances its durability while maintaining a sleek profile.

The foldable will likely sport a 7.6-inch internal Dynamic AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch cover display, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. These screens will be protected by new Corning Gorilla Glass, offering better resistance to scratches and drops. Additionally, the crease on the main display is expected to be less noticeable, thanks to an improved form of ultra-thin glass.

Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, providing robust performance for multitasking and gaming. It will come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, catering to users who need ample space for apps, media, and files​​.

The device will also feature a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 10MP front camera and a 4MP under-display camera on the internal screen. This configuration is expected to deliver high-quality photos and videos, maintaining Samsung’s reputation for excellent camera performance​.

Launch and Availability

Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its next Unpacked event, slated for late July 2024. Alongside the Z Fold 6, the company is also expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6, further expanding its foldable lineup.