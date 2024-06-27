Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer Event 2024: How to Watch and What to Expect

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, 2024, in Paris, France. The choice of location aligns with the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will commence later that month in the same city, showcasing Samsung’s strategic partnership as one of the event’s main sponsors.

What to Expect

Samsung plans to unveil several anticipated devices during the event, headlined by the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Both models are expected to feature improved designs and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor, focusing on sleeker aesthetics and enhanced performance.

In addition to the new foldables, the event could also see the debut of the Galaxy Ring, a smart wearable that competes with fitness trackers like the Oura Ring, featuring capabilities such as ECG and blood flow measurement. The Galaxy Watch 7 is another probable launch, rumored to possibly feature a new square display design, a shift from the traditional round faces of its predecessors.

How to Watch

The event will be streamed online, allowing global audiences to tune in from the comfort of their homes. Samsung typically offers live streaming on its official website and social media channels, ensuring widespread accessibility.

Additional Highlights

Expect announcements surrounding enhancements in Samsung’s ecosystem, including the integration of Galaxy AI and One UI updates aimed at enriching the user interface and experience across Samsung devices.

The anticipation for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer Event 2024 is high, as it promises to showcase the latest innovations from one of the leading tech giants, set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most picturesque cities during a globally celebrated event​​.