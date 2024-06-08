Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs, Price, and Release Details for 2025

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is poised to be a standout model in the smartphone market, scheduled for release in early 2025. With advanced specifications and innovative features, this device aims to enhance user experience and performance.

Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely retain the design ethos of its predecessors, featuring a robust titanium frame and a Gorilla Glass Victus Plus display. It is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing users with a seamless and vibrant viewing experience​​.

Under the hood, the S25 Ultra is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, enhancing its performance with two high-performance Phoenix cores and six medium-performance cores, with one reaching speeds of 4GHz​. This setup suggests significant improvements in processing power and efficiency, which will be essential for handling various applications and games.

The device will boast a state-of-the-art camera system featuring a 200 MP quad rear camera setup with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and capabilities for 4K UHD video recording. A 60 MP front camera will cater to high-quality selfies and video calls​​.

Connectivity and Battery

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will support the latest in connectivity options including 5G, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi, along with Bluetooth v5.3 and USB-C v3.2 for quick data transfer and charging. The battery capacity will be enhanced to 5100 mAh supporting 65W fast charging and 45W wireless charging, ensuring that the device can be quickly recharged and ready to go​.

Storage and Memory

Users can expect generous storage options starting from 256GB, not expandable via microSD cards. With 12GB of RAM, the S25 Ultra will handle multitasking effortlessly, providing a smooth user interface without lag​.

Price and Availability The expected base price for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is around $1299.99, which reflects its premium features and capabilities. This price point is consistent with previous models, suggesting Samsung is maintaining a competitive edge without significant increases despite the enhanced features​​.