Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Design Unveiled: 15W Wireless Charging Confirmed, Design Details Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's design 15W wireless charging revealed on WPC. Get all the details on the upcoming budget flagship's looks and charging capabilities.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has once again stepped into the limelight, this time through a revealing appearance on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website. The listing not only confirms the inclusion of 15W wireless charging but also provides a glimpse into the device’s design aesthetics. This development arrives hot on the heels of the Galaxy S24 FE’s recent certification by TUV Rheinland, which hinted at a 25W wired charging speed and a potentially larger battery. With the veil of secrecy gradually lifting, let’s delve deeper into the details surrounding the Galaxy S24 FE’s design and wireless charging prowess.

The Revelation:

On September 4, 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, bearing the model number SM-S721U, made its presence felt on the Wireless Power Consortium’s platform. This listing unveiled a crucial piece of the puzzle: the device will support 15W wireless charging, a feature previously seen in the flagship Galaxy S24. While the listing pertains specifically to the US variant of the Galaxy S24 FE, expectations are high that the global model will also boast the same wireless charging speed.

Design Aesthetics:

The WPC listing didn’t stop at revealing the wireless charging capabilities; it also provided a sneak peek into the Galaxy S24 FE’s design. The render showcases an Infinity-O display, characterized by slightly thinner bezels and a reduced chin compared to its counterparts, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. The rear of the device maintains the signature Samsung design language, housing a triple camera setup accompanied by an LED flash. This visual confirmation aligns with previous leaks and renders, solidifying our understanding of the Galaxy S24 FE’s aesthetic direction.

Wireless Charging: A Closer Look:

The 15W wireless charging support for the Galaxy S24 FE brings it in line with the flagship Galaxy S24. This marks a notable upgrade compared to the 4.5W wireless charging offered by its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE. It’s worth noting, however, that this charging speed remains unchanged from the first-generation Galaxy S20 FE, released back in 2020. While some may consider this a missed opportunity for a more substantial upgrade, the 15W wireless charging still represents a convenient and efficient way to power up the device without the hassle of cables.

Wired Charging and Battery:

Prior to the WPC listing, the Galaxy S24 FE’s passage through TUV Rheinland certification had already hinted at a 25W wired charging speed. This aligns with the charging speeds offered by previous FE models, including the Galaxy S24, S23 FE, and S21 FE. While the exact battery capacity remains unconfirmed, speculations suggest a larger battery compared to its predecessors. If these rumors hold true, users can anticipate extended usage times and reduced anxiety about running out of juice.

Performance and Features:

Beyond its design and charging capabilities, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to pack a punch in terms of performance and features. Leaks and rumors point towards the inclusion of an Exynos 2400e processor, a new chipset based on the Exynos 2400 that powers the Galaxy S24 series. The device is also rumored to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. On the camera front, expectations are high for a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. A 10MP front-facing camera is anticipated to cater to selfie enthusiasts and video calls.

Price and Availability:

While Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy S24 FE, leaks suggest a potential price tag of around $600 for the base model. This competitive pricing positions the device as an attractive option for those seeking flagship-level features without breaking the bank. As for availability, rumors suggest a possible launch in early 2024, though concrete details remain elusive.

The Fan’s Perspective:

Enthusiasts and fans of the Galaxy FE series have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S24 FE. The WPC listing and the accompanying design and wireless charging revelations have further fueled the excitement. The prospect of a budget-friendly flagship with 15W wireless charging, a sleek design, and powerful performance has resonated positively within the community. However, some have expressed a desire for a more significant leap in wireless charging speed, considering the advancements in this technology since the release of the Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s appearance on the Wireless Power Consortium website has shed light on two crucial aspects: its design and wireless charging capabilities. The confirmation of 15W wireless charging and the glimpse into its aesthetic choices have generated considerable buzz among tech enthusiasts. As we await further official announcements from Samsung, the Galaxy S24 FE continues to solidify its position as a highly anticipated contender in the budget flagship arena.