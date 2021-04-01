The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant has finally made it to India. The company had earlier launched only the Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant in India last October. Apart from of course the 5G bit, the other aspect of the phone that makes it special is that it comes powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. In comparison, the 4G version of the same has the Exynos 990 chipset at its core.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display having 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, as already stated, it is a Snapdragon 865 SoC that provides the processing punch and is aided in that role by an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The latter again can be expanded by up to a max of 1 TB by way of microSD cards.

The camera remains the same as the phone’s 4G counterpart. That includes a triple-lens rear camera arrangement comprising of a 12 MP primary wide-angle sensor having f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto lens capable of 30x Space Zoom. For the front, there is the 32 MP cam having f/2.0 aperture for selfie shots or video calls.

Power comes from a 4,500mAh battery that is supported by 25 W fast charging. The 4G version too comes with a 4500 mAh battery but is backed by a 15 W charger. The S20 FE 5G is also compliant with Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Besides, the phone also boasts of the Samsung Wireless PowerShare feature as well, something that applies to the 4G version too and allows for charging other compliant devices.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. Plus, there is the USB Type-C port on board for charging as well as data syncing roles. Among the other special features of the phone include an IP68 rating for water and dust protection as well as an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Price, availability, and color options

The sole 8 GB + 128 GB model of the phone comes with a sticker price of Rs. 55,999. There is an introductory price offer where buyers can avail of an Rs. 8000 instant cashback and can bring the price down to Rs. 47,999. For comparison’s sake, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G is priced at Rs. 44,999 for the same 8 GB + 128 GB model.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be bought via Amazon and Samsung online store, apart from Samsung and other offline retail stores as well.

Color options with the phone include Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy.