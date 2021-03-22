Samsung has two new mid-range smartphones to offer buyers in India in the form of the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52. The two smartphones come across in two different price segments, with the A52 being the more affordable of the two with a Rs. 26,499 price tag. That applies to the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The A72, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 34,999 and offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

The Galaxy A52 is the smaller of the two with its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display having full HD resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. On the other side of it lies a Snapdragon 720G processor that is coupled to a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage on the base model. For the top-end version, you get 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On both models, there is the provision to add another 1 TB via microSD cards.

In terms of optics, there is the quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of 64 MP primary sensor having f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization. Then there also is the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor along with a pair of 5 MP sensors for macro shooting and depth sensing. For selfies, there is the 32 MP front shooter.

Connectivity options with the Galaxy A52 include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS/A-GPS. Then there also is the USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing roles. Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery. Another cool feature of the phone is its in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

Understandably the more premium model of the two, the Galaxy A72 comes with a similar Super AMOLED Infinity-O display having full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate as the A52 but is slightly larger at 6.7-inches. Powering the A72 is also the same Snapdragon 720G processor with the base model featuring 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The top-model comes with the same 8 GB RAM but 256 GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there is the quad-camera support at the rear that is almost identical to that of A52. There is the same 64 MP primary camera having an f/1.8 aperture that is coupled to a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Then there is a 5 MP macro shooter too though, for a change, there is an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom on the A72. Selfie cam again is the same 32 MP camera as it is with the A52.

Connectivity options you have with the A72 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. The USB Type-C port will allow for charging and data transfer purposes. The A72, meanwhile, comes with a larger 5000 mAh battery and features an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the A52.

Price, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy A52

6 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs 26,499.

8 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs 27,999.

Samsung Galaxy A72

8 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs 34,999

8 GB + 256 GB model is priced Rs 37,999

Launch offers with the A52 include up to Rs 2,000 cashback while there are also the offers of no-cost EMI offers from all major banks.

With the A72, there is a cashback offer of up to Rs. 3000 available on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions.