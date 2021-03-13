Samsung has launched its new 980 NVMe M.2 SSD in India which also comes across as the first DRAM-less offering from the company. The new 980 NVMe M.2 SSD is also much improved than its predecessor, the 970 EVO NVMe M.2 SSD. According to Samsung, the latest SSD consumes 56 percent less energy while the DRAM-less design led to it being cheaper as well.

Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD specs

The salient feature of the 980 NVMe M.2 SSD is the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology that it relies on to connect the SSD to the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) of the host processor. The latest Samsung SSD also comes equipped with the latest version V-NAND which, the company claims, will lead to six times better performance than SATA SSDs.

During heavy processing tasks such as playing high-intensity games or during video editing jobs, the Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD relies on the Full Power Mode that gets initiated via the Samsung Magician management software. The Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 has also been upgraded so that it now has a larger buffer storage area in the drive at its disposal. Further, the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology ensures quick and efficient heat dissipation so that the SSD can perform to the optimum at all times.

Coming to its read and write speeds, the Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD is capable of sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 Mbps and write speeds of 3,000 Mbps. Similarly, random read and write performance stands at 500K IOPS and 480K IOPS respectively.

Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD price and availability

The SSD is available in 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB versions. Here is what each model is priced at:

250 GB model – Rs. 6,499

500 GB model – Rs. 8,999

1 TB model – Rs. 16,999

Samsung is yet to reveal a launch date for the SSD but said it will be available via all major online and offline retailers in the country.