For content creators in this day and age, having a good storage card is a must. Much of your content relies on having a solid card that would not fail that easily. With the advent of 4K and 8K imaging, this need has been further amplified.

This is where Kingston comes into the picture with their Canvas React Plus SD Card. These cards are being offered in a range of storage options and claim to be the best for 4K/8K professional cinema cameras. To challenge those claims, we tested out the Canvas React Plus 128GB card on our primary camera for close to a week, and here are our thoughts.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Kingston Canvas React Plus SD card Card Reader Documentation & Warranty Card



Design

As far as the design is concerned, the SD card follows the standard design template. The build quality is solid and can withstand prolonged usage. We clearly get to see the Kingston Canvas React Plus branding on the card with the storage model mentioned as well.

Within the package, we also get a UHS-II level card reader as well. It is made out of high-quality polycarbonate, and the design scheme matched that of expressive camera gear. Since the Canvas React Plus card is aimed at professional-grade cameras, this design touch seems very throughout. The card reader has the card lock mechanism and a USB 3.1 spec Type-A port on the other end.

Performance

The Kingston Canvas React Plus SD cards are designed to work with industry-standard professional cameras for creatives who shoot 4K/8K videos and high-resolution photos. This is evident from the use of all the high read and writes standards available in the market right now. The card uses the latest UHS-II standards and top-of-the-line U3 and V90 speed classes.

This UHS-II is followed on the card reader as well, which helps in quickly moving the shots from the SD card onto editing stations. Canvas React Plus SD enables you to shoot sequential burst-mode shots with recording speeds of up to 260MB/s, making them ideal for filmmakers and photographers. The included MobileLite Plus UHS-II SD Reader achieves transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s, which further enhances the post-production process and handles heavy workloads with ease while capturing cinematic quality content in high resolutions.

We didn’t encounter any sort of failure or the card getting exceedingly hot during our week-long testing process. The transfer speeds were well within the company’s claimed range.

Kingston Canvas React Plus SD card Pricing

Kingston Canvas React Plus SD card 128GB costs – INR 12,990

Pros

Ease of Use

Reliable

High write and transfer speeds

Multi-platform support

Cons

A bit pricy

Verdict- Should you buy it?

If you’re a content creator shooting on 4K and 8K, then the Kingston Canvas React Plus SD card should be a part of your gear. The card provides great transfer and writes speeds, follows the latest UHS-II standard, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

The current INR 12,990 sticker price for a 128GB card could be high for some, but the quality and usefulness of the card outweigh the price dilemma.