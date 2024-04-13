Samsung Extends Galaxy AI Features to Older Models Including S21 Series

Samsung's latest update brings Galaxy AI features to older models, including the S21 series, enhancing user experience with advanced tools like real-time translation and photo edits.

Samsung has recently announced that its advanced Galaxy AI features, initially launched with the Galaxy S24 series, will also be made available to a range of older devices through the One UI 6.1 update expected to roll out in the first half of 2024. This update marks a significant enhancement for previous models such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series, ensuring that even users of last year’s devices can enjoy some of the latest technological innovations without needing to purchase new devices.

The Galaxy AI tools aim to enrich user experience with capabilities like real-time language translation and tone correction in communications, automated photo editing for shadows and reflections, and a “Circle to Search” feature that integrates visual and text-based searches, similar to Google Lens. These tools, however, will be tailored to each device’s capabilities, potentially varying by hardware specifications.

The decision to extend these features to older models aligns with Samsung’s strategy to enhance device longevity and user satisfaction, countering the fast-paced upgrade cycle that often leaves many devices outdated shortly after purchase. This move is particularly notable as it brings added value to users who prefer to retain their devices longer, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to supporting its existing customer base.

The update is expected to start rolling out by the end of March 2024, following a series of security patches that have been distributed to prepare devices for this major upgrade. This timeline reflects Samsung’s commitment to improving device longevity and customer satisfaction by providing new software features even to older models.

Samsung’s strategy not only extends the useful life of its but also offers a cost-effective way for users to enjoy new technologies without needing to purchase the latest hardware. This approach is likely to be well-received by consumers who prioritize value and functionality in their tech investments.

For users of the Galaxy S21 series and other models from before 2023, while the full suite of Galaxy S24 AI features might not be available due to hardware limitations, the inclusion of One UI 6.1 will still offer significant improvements and new functionalities to enhance the overall device performance and user experience.