Samsung Extends AI Features to Older Galaxy Phones with One UI 6.1 Update

Samsung’s commitment to enhancing user experience across its device ecosystem takes a significant leap as the tech giant rolls out One UI 6.1, infusing older Galaxy devices with its latest Galaxy AI features. Initially exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, these features are now set to empower a broader range of users by making their way to several models from 2023 and earlier.

Which Devices Are Eligible?

The update breathes new life into several models, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. This strategic update allows Samsung to maintain a consistent user experience across its devices, ensuring that even older models remain competitive and functional​​.

New AI Features to Look Out For

One UI 6.1 is not just an update—it’s a transformation, introducing several AI-powered functionalities designed to enhance productivity, communication, and creativity:

Circle to Search with Google : This feature provides a seamless search experience by allowing users to initiate a Google search from anywhere within the interface by simply circling the desired area on their screen​.

: This feature provides a seamless search experience by allowing users to initiate a Google search from anywhere within the interface by simply circling the desired area on their screen​. Live Translate and Interpreter : These tools offer real-time translation capabilities, making communication across different languages smoother and more intuitive than ever. Live Translate works during phone calls, while Interpreter Mode assists in face-to-face interactions​​.

: These tools offer real-time translation capabilities, making communication across different languages smoother and more intuitive than ever. Live Translate works during phone calls, while Interpreter Mode assists in face-to-face interactions​​. Chat Assist : Enhancing messaging across various applications, this feature helps adjust the tone of messages and offers real-time translation, ensuring clarity and appropriateness in communication.

: Enhancing messaging across various applications, this feature helps adjust the tone of messages and offers real-time translation, ensuring clarity and appropriateness in communication. Generative Edit: A tool similar to Google’s Magic Editor, this feature allows users to edit images by repositioning, resizing, or realigning objects, fostering a creative and personalized media editing experience​​.

Seamless Integration for Enhanced User Experience

The broader integration of these AI tools signifies Samsung’s focus on enhancing the user experience by leveraging artificial intelligence. By updating older models, Samsung ensures that more users can enjoy the communication without needing to upgrade to newer devices immediately. This approach not only boosts customer satisfaction but also reinforces Samsung’s reputation for value and service longevity​.

Samsung’s latest update is a testament to its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, making advanced AI functionalities accessible to a wider audience. As these features roll out, they promise to transform how users interact with their devices, making everyday tasks more efficient and enjoyable.