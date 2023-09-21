Home News Quordle Today: Answers and Hints for September 21, 2023

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Quordle, the popular word puzzle game, has been captivating players around the world with its challenging and engaging gameplay. For those who might be stuck or just curious, here’s a breakdown of today’s answers and hints.

How to Play Quordle For newcomers to the game, Quordle requires players to guess four five-letter words within nine attempts. The catch? All four words are played simultaneously. A letter in the correct position for any of the words will be highlighted in green, while a letter present in a word but in the wrong position will appear in yellow. Players can also try out practice games before diving into the daily puzzle.

Hints for September 21:

  • Word 1 (Top Left): Having knowledge and understanding of an environment or situation.
  • Word 2 (Top Right): Emitted bright light.
  • Word 3 (Bottom Left): Area untouched by sunlight.
  • Word 4 (Bottom Right): Storage space on a wall. Note: One of the words has a pair of repeated letters. Today’s words start with A, S, S, and S.

Answers for Today’s Quordle: Please note: Spoiler Alert! Proceed only if you’re ready to know the answers.

  • Word 1: Aware
  • Word 2: Shone
  • Word 3: Shade
  • Word 4: Shelf

In Conclusion:

  • Quordle continues to be a favorite among word game enthusiasts.
  • The game offers both challenge and fun, with daily puzzles to keep players engaged.
  • Today’s hints and answers provide a helping hand to those in need.

For more updates on Quordle and other word games, stay tuned!

