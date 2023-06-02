Grab your favorite Xiaomi Products now with a Permanent Price Drop

Attention, tech enthusiasts and smartphone lovers! You can now grab your favorite smartphones from Xiaomi India at a never seen before price. Xiaomi is offering a permanent price drop on some of its most amazing products making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone. Based on your budget, get ready to experience the best on a smartphone featuring the right combo of features with technology.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G is a true charmer when it comes to design, performance, and battery life. Powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, it offers lightning-fast speeds and seamless multitasking. The device features a sleek design and a 120Hz refresh rate screen for a smooth viewing experience. With its impressive 5,000 mAh battery, you can enjoy extended usage without worrying about constant charging. The Redmi Note 12 5G also boasts a 48MP triple rear camera for capturing every special moment with crystal-clear precision. Priced at Rs. 14,999, it offers high-end features and powerful performance while still being budget-friendly.

Availability: MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 14,999*

Redmi K50i

The Redmi K50i 5G is an excellent smartphone choice for those seeking powerful performance and speed. With MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 SoC and a large 6.6-inch display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, it ensures a smooth and uninterrupted viewing experience. The 5,080mAh battery and triple-camera configuration with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP macro camera enable capturing precious moments with incredible clarity and detail. The Redmi K50i’s premium ergonomics and long battery life make it perfect for busy individuals who are always on the go.

Availability: MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 18,999*

Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C is a power-packed smartphone with a stunning 6.71-inch HD+ Dot Drop display, offering one of the largest displays in its segment. It features a 50-megapixel primary shooter and MediaTek Helio G85 chipset for blazing performance, perfect for photography enthusiasts. Available in stylish colors like Lavender Purple, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Matte Black, it makes a great choice for users. The Redmi 12C comes in two variants – 4GB + 3GB virtual RAM, 64GB storage and 6GB + 5GB virtual RAM, 128GB storage, priced at Rs 8,499.

Availability: MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 8,499*

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a flagship smartphone that pushes the boundaries of tech innovation. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it delivers lightning-fast performance for demanding tasks. The stunning AMOLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, perfect for streaming, gaming, or photo editing. With its 50MP + 50MP + 50 MP front-facing triple camera setup, it ensures excellent picture quality. The Xiaomi 12 Pro also features 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, allowing you to charge 100% in just 18 minutes. With its powerful processor, stunning display, immersive audio, and advanced camera setup, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a top-of-the-line smartphone experience.

Availability: MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 42,999*