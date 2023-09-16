Quordle Answers and Hints for Saturday, September 16

Quordle fans, it’s time for another daily puzzle! Here are some hints and answers to help you solve today’s puzzle:

Word 1: A threshing tool consisting of a wooden staff with a short heavy stick swinging from it.

Hints:

It’s a farming tool.

It has four letters.

It starts with the letter F.

Answer: FLAIL

Word 2: The table in a Christian church at which the bread and wine are consecrated in communion services.

Hints:

It’s a piece of religious furniture.

It has five letters.

It starts with the letter A.

Answer: ALTAR

Word 3: A medium-sized sailing boat equipped for cruising or racing.

Hints:

It’s a type of boat.

It has five letters.

It starts with the letter Y.

Answer: YACHT

Word 4: (Of a ghost) manifest itself at (a place) regularly.

Hints:

It’s a supernatural phenomenon.

It has five letters.

It starts with the letter H.

Answer: HAUNT

Pointers and Bullet Points

Here are some pointers to help you solve future Quordle puzzles: Start with words that have a lot of common letters. Don’t be afraid to use your hints. If you’re stuck, try taking a break and coming back to the puzzle later.

Here are some bullet points to summarize today’s Quordle answers: Word 1: FLAIL Word 2: ALTAR Word 3: YACHT Word 4: HAUNT



I hope these hints and answers help you solve today’s Quordle puzzle!