Quordle Answers and Hints for Saturday, September 16

Quordle fans, it’s time for another daily puzzle! Here are some hints and answers to help you solve today’s puzzle:
Word 1: A threshing tool consisting of a wooden staff with a short heavy stick swinging from it.
Hints:
- It’s a farming tool.
- It has four letters.
- It starts with the letter F.
Answer: FLAIL
Word 2: The table in a Christian church at which the bread and wine are consecrated in communion services.
Hints:
- It’s a piece of religious furniture.
- It has five letters.
- It starts with the letter A.
Answer: ALTAR
Word 3: A medium-sized sailing boat equipped for cruising or racing.
Hints:
- It’s a type of boat.
- It has five letters.
- It starts with the letter Y.
Answer: YACHT
Word 4: (Of a ghost) manifest itself at (a place) regularly.
Hints:
- It’s a supernatural phenomenon.
- It has five letters.
- It starts with the letter H.
Answer: HAUNT
Pointers and Bullet Points
- Here are some pointers to help you solve future Quordle puzzles:
- Start with words that have a lot of common letters.
- Don’t be afraid to use your hints.
- If you’re stuck, try taking a break and coming back to the puzzle later.
I hope these hints and answers help you solve today’s Quordle puzzle!