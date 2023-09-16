Home News Quordle Answers and Hints for Saturday, September 16

Quordle Answers and Hints for Saturday, September 16

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Quordle fans, it’s time for another daily puzzle! Here are some hints and answers to help you solve today’s puzzle:

If you’re looking for help with today’s Quordle puzzle, here are some hints and answers to get you started:

Word 1: A threshing tool consisting of a wooden staff with a short heavy stick swinging from it.

Hints:

  • It’s a farming tool.
  • It has four letters.
  • It starts with the letter F.

Answer: FLAIL

Word 2: The table in a Christian church at which the bread and wine are consecrated in communion services.

Hints:

  • It’s a piece of religious furniture.
  • It has five letters.
  • It starts with the letter A.

Answer: ALTAR

Word 3: A medium-sized sailing boat equipped for cruising or racing.

Hints:

  • It’s a type of boat.
  • It has five letters.
  • It starts with the letter Y.

Answer: YACHT

Word 4: (Of a ghost) manifest itself at (a place) regularly.

Hints:

  • It’s a supernatural phenomenon.
  • It has five letters.
  • It starts with the letter H.

Answer: HAUNT

Pointers and Bullet Points

  • Here are some pointers to help you solve future Quordle puzzles:
    • Start with words that have a lot of common letters.
    • Don’t be afraid to use your hints.
    • If you’re stuck, try taking a break and coming back to the puzzle later.
  • Here are some bullet points to summarize today’s Quordle answers:
    • Word 1: FLAIL
    • Word 2: ALTAR
    • Word 3: YACHT
    • Word 4: HAUNT

I hope these hints and answers help you solve today’s Quordle puzzle!

Previous articleMade Locally, Yet iPhone 15 Dearer in India: What’s the Catch?
Next articleGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 16 September 2023: How To Claim Them
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at [email protected]