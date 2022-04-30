4 Common Issues with Samsung Tablets

Samsung is one of the popular tablet models available in the market today. Even though it’s credited with being an efficient and reliable gadget, you may encounter a few problems while using it. Some of the issues might be hardware-related, while others could be software issues.

Some problems might be more prevalent in some Samsung tablet models than others. You may need to check with your local repair shop for assistance on some issues.

Whichever tablet model you have, below are some common issues you may encounter and how you can troubleshoot them before you take it in for repairs.

The Tablet Is Running Slow

As it’s more like a personal computer you can easily carry around, you may use your Samsung tablet for various applications. While it’s still new, the tablet’s memory and processor might handle the workload well. However, over time, many processes and apps can slow it down. Even though sometimes it can be hardware-related, the tablet’s slowing performance can mostly be a software issue.

Tech experts recommend switching off your device at the end of your day to allow it clear its temporary memory. However, other applications you may have installed can take up more memory space and slow it down. Therefore, to help increase its speed, you can uninstall some apps. Check your applications and remove those you don’t need or don’t frequently use. Additionally, you can manually clear caches on the browsers and the remaining apps.

It’s crucial also to check your tablet for malware as it may slow down your device. As you can’t check this manually, you can download an anti-virus app for the app store.

Tablet Is Not Charging Or The Battery Drains Off Fast

This problem can be pretty common, especially if you’ve used your tablet for quite a while. It can either take more time to charge or don’t charge at all. Even though it can signify that your Samsung tablet is old, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to replace it.

When you encounter this problem, you should first check your charging accessories, the adapter and the cable, to ensure they are still okay. You can test them on another Samsung tablet if you can. Once you ascertain the accessories are working fine, check the charging port. It’s recommended to take your tablet to the experts to diagnose this part. To better judge the extent of the charging issue, you shouldn’t use your tablet while it’s charging.

If the battery drains out quickly, ensure that you don’t have apps running in the background. Additionally, it would help if you also changed some of your settings. For example, when not in use, turning off GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and data can help extend the battery life. You should also continuously update the software on your tablet to ensure that outdated versions don’t consume your battery power. The final solution, of course, is to get a new battery for your Samsung tablet from an authorised Samsung repair shop.



Tablet Screen Freezes Or Becomes Unresponsive

Sometimes while working on your tablet, the screen can get stuck and not respond to any commands. This can also affect the up and down volume buttons; thus, you can’t increase or reduce the volume.

The first step you should take in this case is to ensure that the touchscreen isn’t wet, dirty, or oily. Any drops of water or residue on it can affect its sensitivity to touch. Use a clean, dry soft cloth to wipe off the screen and try to use it.

If it’s still unresponsive, you need to perform a soft reboot. Hold down the power button till the tablet turns off to do this. Try to turn it on again and see if the problem is solved. If not, you may need to reset the tablet. It’s essential to note that a reset will restore the tablet to its factory settings, and you’ll lose data stored in it.

In extreme cases, the screen may need replacement. Therefore, if it’s still unresponsive even after a factory reset, you can take it to your local authorised Samsung repair shop.



Tablet Fails To Update

To work efficiently, you need to update your tablet’s software regularly. The tablet’s settings allow you to automatically check if updates are available and prompt you to download and update them. However, sometimes it can return an error that it can’t perform the update. The update issue can be due to insufficient internal storage space. You may need to delete files and uninstall some apps to continue with the update successfully. Additionally, ensure that you have enough battery power.

Conclusion

Your Samsung tablet can exhibit various issues that might need your immediate attention, whether new or older. The above are some of the common you may encounter while using your tablet. It’s essential to note that you should take your tablet to the nearest authorised Samsung repair shop if you can’t perform any troubleshooting steps.