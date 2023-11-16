Qi2’s MagSafe-like wireless charging is finally almost here

Qi2, the successor to the Qi wireless charging standard, is finally almost here. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced that the new standard is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2023, and devices are expected to be available in 2024.

Key Highlights

Qi2 is the successor to the Qi wireless charging standard.

It offers faster charging speeds and more power.

It is also backward compatible with Qi devices.

Qi2 devices are expected to be available in 2024.

Qi2: What is it?

Qi2 is the next generation of wireless charging technology. It is developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the same organization that created the Qi standard. Qi2 offers several improvements over Qi, including faster charging speeds, more power, and backward compatibility.

Faster Charging Speeds

One of the most significant advantages of Qi2 is its faster charging speeds. Qi2 can charge devices at up to 150 watts, compared to 100 watts for Qi. This means that Qi2 devices can charge up to 50% faster than Qi devices.

More Power

Qi2 is also more powerful than Qi. This means that it can charge larger devices, such as laptops and tablets. Qi2 is also expected to be able to charge multiple devices at the same time.

Backward Compatibility

Qi2 is backward compatible with Qi devices. This means that you can use your existing Qi chargers to charge Qi2 devices. However, Qi2 devices will not charge as quickly on Qi chargers.

Qi2 Devices: When Will They Be Available?

Qi2 devices are expected to be available in 2024. The WPC is currently working on certifying Qi2 devices, and once a device is certified, it will be able to carry the Qi2 logo. This will help consumers identify Qi2 devices and ensure that they are compatible with the new standard.

The Future of Wireless Charging

Qi2 is a significant step forward for wireless charging. It is faster, more powerful, and backward compatible with Qi devices. This makes it a compelling option for consumers who are looking for a convenient and efficient way to charge their devices. Qi2 is expected to be the dominant wireless charging standard for years to come.

Qi2 is also backward compatible with Qi devices. This means that you will be able to use your existing Qi chargers to charge Qi2 devices. However, Qi2 devices will not charge as quickly on Qi chargers.

The WPC is currently working on certifying Qi2 devices. Once a device is certified, it will be able to carry the Qi2 logo. This will help consumers to identify Qi2 devices and ensure that they are compatible with the new standard.

Qi2 is a significant step forward for wireless charging. It is faster, more powerful, and backward compatible with Qi devices. This makes it a compelling option for consumers who are looking for a convenient and efficient way to charge their devices.