GaN 65W Charger for Laptops, Tablets and Smartphones

RAGER, the consumer tech accessory brand well known for its wide range of lifestyle and tech products, launches 65-watt GaN Charger RapidLink 1160. This little wall charger is powerful enough to charge most of the latest Ultrabook, Notebooks, MacBook, Tablets, and Smartphones with the highest speed possible. And being up to 40% smaller in size compared to standard 65W chargers in the market, the RapidLink 1160 is a must-have travel charger for everyone.

Announcing the latest GaN charger, Ajesh George, Managing Director — RAEGR, said, “The RAGER RapidLink 1160 is very compact and powerful, yet smaller by up to 40% the size of conventional chargers in the segment. Thanks to the use of the latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor which is highly efficient with low power consumption and lesser heat dissipation, the charger becomes smaller, compact, lighter, and highly portable. The RapidLink 1160 is a great travel charger replacement for your handbag, or your office/home desktop — a single charger for your laptop, tablet, and smartphone.”

Built using the latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor that is soon replacing standard silicon chips owing to its higher efficiency, lower power consumption, and lesser heat dissipation, GaN chargers can now be designed with a highly compact body — as small as the standard 5W smartphone chargers that we saw a decade ago. Thanks to the compact size and higher efficiency, GaN Chargers are now super-convenient to be carried around as travel chargers.

So, why carry around multiple bulky chargers each for your laptop, tablet, and smartphone? Leave them home and carry just one single, compact, and extremely lightweight charger for all your devices. Introducing the RapidLink 1160 GaN 65W Charger — a single charging source for notebooks, ultrabooks, MacBooks, iPads, tablets, and smartphones.

Featuring three USB ports for charging, which include two USB-C (PD) Ports and one USB-A port that can charge almost every device we know today. Power is intelligently distributed between the three USB ports depending on the device being connected, either one at a time or simultaneously. The two PD Ports can deliver a complete 65 watts each and the USB-A port can deliver 30 watts QC3 when used individually with a single device. However, when using the ports simultaneously to charge multiple devices, the charger can intelligently distribute and deliver power based on the device’s requirement, with up to 65 Watts in total.

The RAEGR RapidLink 1160 is designed using BIS-Certified Quality standards for higher safety. It also includes overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and overcharging protections to safeguard your expensive gadgets. Adding convenience to quality and safety is the USB-C to USB-C PD 60W Braided Cable with Tangle-free Cotton Braided Design and Premium Aluminium Alloy Shell that is included with the charger. The cable is highly durable and has been tested for up to 10,000+ bends making it a must-have for daily use.

Go ahead and de-clutter your desk or lighten your travel bag with just one single RAEGR RapidLink 1160 65W GaN Charger that’s available for just Rs 2,799 including up to 1.5 years of warranty on Amazon.in.