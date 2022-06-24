Portronics Launches ‘Dash 12’ 60W TWS Boombox Speaker

Ads

Leading player and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, Portronics announces the launch of its next-generation Boombox speaker — Dash 12. After an overwhelming response from the predecessor ‘Dash 11’, the brand now introduces a more powerful and feature-rich Dash 12. The new wireless speaker combines dual bass radiators, includes a Karaoke mic, and can operate in TWS mode too. The company is delighted to mark its 12th Anniversary in India.

Portronics, known for its portable gadgets, offers a wide array of Audio, Power, Smart Wearable, Car Accessories, Laptop and Mobile Accessories, Digital Writing Pads, Smart Plugs, and Hygiene Devices, and Projectors to name a few. Portronics is also planning to further expand its horizon into Gaming Accessories, AR/VR Headsets, and AV Conferencing solutions. Over the years, Portronics has achieved substantial growth and intends to raise the bar further in the years to come. And now with an aim to manufacture ‘Make in India’ products, we are committed to produce up to 50% of all our upcoming products right here in the country.

Dash 12 is a true powerhouse sporting powerful twin drivers that thump out a massive 60 Watt of loud and clear audio power, resulting in impactful music entertainment. Built with a Bluetooth V5.0 TWS-capable chip get twice the power with two Dash 12’s working in sync to deliver a whopping 120 watts of peak audio, and your party is destined to be remembered for life. If you have a large home, the TWS mode can also give you multi-room audio delivery to extend your music to other rooms. Adding the sparkle to your party is the in-built multi-colored LED Lights that strobes in different colors on every changing beat. Now any floor can be a dance floor at the stroke of a button.

Speaking on this occasion Jasmeet Singh, Founder & Director, Portronics Digital Private Limited, said “We are happy to mark 12 years of our successful journey in India and grateful to the customers for giving tremendous love, support, and trust to our products. At Portronics we believe in the power of good user experience and thanks to my dedicated team in PAN-India, we are able to deliver the same to our esteemed customers.Over the years, we have launched over 2000+ products in over 30+ product categories and have achieved a record selling of more than 50 million units. We will continue to bring many innovative and affordable products in near future too”

Making those instant parties and gatherings even more fun is the karaoke mode. Bundled along with the Dash 12 is a wired microphone that will change the mood of your house parties with Karaoke sessions. And when you need to shake a leg, play your music seamlessly using Bluetooth, or simply plug in a USB pen drive loaded with a playlist. Set the equalizer to your requirement, sit back and enjoy the beat. Adding convenience to functionality is the built-in voice assistant feature; simply voice out your instructions to the Dash 12 and the voice assistant feature will take care of the rest.

The Portronics Dash 12 is also highly portable so you can carry it along wherever you go — thanks to the built-in handle. Being IPX5 water-resistant, the Dash 12 can also be used in almost any place — at the poolside or on the beach. Lastly, the boombox can keep you entertained all through the night with its in-built 6600mAh rechargeable battery. Play non-stop music for up to 9 hours. A USB-C charging port ensures faster charging times and the highest compatibility with today’s charging standards.

Pricing and Availability

The 60W Dash 12 Boombox speaker will be exclusively available for a discounted price of just INR 7,799 on the occasion of Portronics’ 12th Anniversary Celebration. The product carries a standard 12-months warranty through Portronics.com, Amazon.in and other leading online and offline stores.