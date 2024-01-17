Pokemon Go Taken Treasures: A New Adventure Begins with Varoom, Shadow Kyogre, and Ho-Oh

The world of Pokémon GO is set to be captivated once again as the “Taken Treasures” event unfolds, starting from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 12 AM to Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time. This event is a must-attend for trainers worldwide, offering an array of exciting activities and new Pokémon debuts.

Key Highlights:

Event Duration: January 27 – February 1, 2024.

New Pokémon Debut: Varoom and Revavroom from Gen 9.

Special Raids: Shadow Ho-Oh in 5-Star Shadow Raids.

New Shadow Pokémon: Including Shadow Kyogre, Shadow Corphish, and others.

Exclusive Research Tasks: Timed and Field Research with unique rewards.

Special Bonuses: More frequent Team Go Rocket encounters and unique in-game bonuses.

Event Overview:

Event Dates: The “Taken Treasures” event extends beyond the usual event timings, giving trainers more time to enjoy its special bonuses and spawns.

Pokémon Debuts: This event marks the introduction of the Gen 9 Pokémon, Varoom and its evolution, Revavroom. However, acquiring Varoom is a challenge, as it is only available through hatching 12km Eggs, which players can get by defeating Team Go Rocket Leaders Sierra, Cliff, or Arlo.

Event Highlights:

Shadow Pokémon:

The notorious Team Go Rocket Boss, Giovanni, is shaking things up by adding Shadow Kyogre to his team. This event also features the debut of Shadow Ho-Oh in 5-Star Shadow Raids, with a chance for trainers to encounter a shiny Shadow Ho-Oh.

Wrapping Up:

The “Pokemon Go Taken Treasures” event is not just a regular update; it’s a comprehensive enhancement of the gameplay experience. It introduces new Pokémon, brings in challenging raid bosses, offers unique research tasks, and provides special bonuses that collectively enrich the Pokemon Go community’s experience. The event is a perfect blend of challenge, strategy, and excitement, catering to both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

Raids: The Taken Treasures event includes a diverse raid lineup:

1-Star and 3-Star Raids featuring Pokémon like Alolan Rattata, Galarian Weezing, and Tyranitar.

Shadow Raids with Shadow Alolan Sandshrew, Shadow Scyther, and more.

New Shadow Pokémon: Team Go Rocket grunts have added new Shadow Pokémon to their lineup, including Shadow Corphish, Shadow Snorunt, and Shadow Piplup.

Research and Rewards:

Field & Timed Research: Trainers can engage in event-themed Field Research tasks and purchase a ticket for exclusive Timed Research at US$5.00. These tasks offer various rewards including Stardust, XP, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Event Bonuses: The event features several bonuses like more frequent appearances of Team Go Rocket at PokéStops and the ability to use Charged TMs on Shadow Pokémon.

