Mastering Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon GO: Moveset, Counters, and Overall Assessment

Origin Forme Dialga, a formidable addition to Pokémon GO, boasts a unique combination of Dragon and Steel typing, making it a notable contender in both PvP and PvE formats. Its arrival in the game, particularly in the PvP arena and in Raids, poses new challenges and opportunities for trainers. Understanding its strengths, weaknesses, and optimal movesets is key to maximizing its potential.

Key Highlights:

Best PvE Moveset: Metal Claw (Fast Move), Iron Head, and Roar of Time (Charged Moves)

Best PvP Moveset: Dragon Breath (Fast Move), Roar of Time, and Iron Head (Charged Moves)

Weaknesses: Vulnerable to Fighting and Ground moves

Resistances: Offers resistance against Grass, Poison, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water types

Effective Counters: Include Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, Terrakion, Shadow Garchomp, Keldeo, and Mega Blaziken in PvE; Terrakion, Keldeo, Lucario, Groudon, Excadrill, Shadow Rhyperior, Conkeldurr, and Garchomp in PvP

Stats: Max CP at Level 50 is 4,624 with an attack of 270, defense of 225, and stamina of 205

Best Movesets for Origin Forme Dialga

PvE Moveset

Fast Move: Metal Claw

Charged Attacks: Iron Head and Roar of Time

These moves benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), enhancing Origin Forme Dialga’s offensive capabilities in PvE scenarios​​.

PvP Moveset

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Roar of Time and Iron Head

This combination provides a balance of high DPS and effective shield baiting, crucial for PvP battles​​.

Is Origin Forme Dialga Worth It in Pokémon GO?

Origin Forme Dialga stands out with its impressive stats and a versatile move pool. Its unique typing offers significant resistances, making it a resilient choice in various battle situations. Particularly in PvP, Roar of Time serves as a powerful move with a high Damage per Energy (DPE) ratio, making Origin Forme Dialga a formidable opponent​​.

Origin Forme Dialga’s unique dual typing not only provides it with considerable resistances but also a few notable weaknesses. Its strength lies in its diverse moveset, particularly Roar of Time, which offers substantial damage in PvP battles. For PvE, Metal Claw and Iron Head are effective against various opponents. Trainers should be mindful of its vulnerabilities to Fighting and Ground-type moves, strategizing their team composition accordingly.

Countering Origin Forme Dialga

Effective PvE Counters

Primal Groudon Mega Garchomp Shadow Excadrill Terrakion Shadow Garchomp Keldeo Mega Blaziken

Effective PvP Counters

Terrakion Keldeo Lucario Groudon Excadrill Shadow Rhyperior Conkeldurr Garchomp

These counters leverage Origin Forme Dialga’s vulnerabilities to Fighting and Ground-type moves, offering strategic advantages in battles​​.

Origin Forme Dialga emerges as a competitive choice in Pokémon GO, excelling in both PvP and PvE formats. Its best movesets, Metal Claw with Iron Head and Roar of Time for PvE, and Dragon Breath with Roar of Time and Iron Head for PvP, capitalize on its dual typing. While it faces challenges from Fighting and Ground-type moves, its resistances against many other types provide it with durability in battles. Effective counters like Primal Groudon and Mega Garchomp in PvE, and Terrakion and Keldeo in PvP, are crucial for trainers aiming to outmaneuver this legendary Pokémon. Overall, Origin Forme Dialga is a valuable addition to any trainer’s lineup, offering both power and versatility.