Killer Instinct Goes Free-to-Play on Xbox and Steam, Bringing Brutal Fighting Action to a Wider Audience

Microsoft and Double Helix Games’ acclaimed fighting game, Killer Instinct, is making its way to a broader audience as it transitions to a free-to-play model on both Xbox and Steam. This exciting change is set to bring the intense and visually stunning fighting action of Killer Instinct to a wider range of players, allowing them to experience the game’s unique mechanics and diverse roster of characters without any upfront cost.

Key Highlights:

Killer Instinct is now free-to-play on Xbox and Steam.

Players can access a free version of the game with a rotating selection of characters.

Additional characters and content can be purchased through in-game microtransactions.

Microsoft’s Commitment to Free-to-Play Games

Microsoft has been steadily expanding its portfolio of free-to-play games in recent years, recognizing the growing popularity of this model among players. With games like Halo Infinite and Forza Motorsport 7 already making the jump to free-to-play, Killer Instinct is the latest addition to this growing list.

What to Expect in the Free-to-Play Killer Instinct

The free-to-play version of Killer Instinct will come with a rotating selection of characters that players can access and play as. This will allow new players to experiment with different characters and find their favorites before deciding to purchase additional content. For those who want to unlock the entire roster and gain access to all the game’s features, in-game microtransactions will be available for purchase.

A Thriving Community and Exciting Future

Killer Instinct has a dedicated and passionate community that has helped keep the game alive and thriving since its release in 2013. With the transition to free-to-play, this community is expected to grow even larger, bringing new players into the fold and adding to the game’s vibrant online scene.

Pricing and Availability

The free-to-play version of Killer Instinct is available now on Xbox and Steam.

Players can purchase additional characters and content through in-game microtransactions.

The full game, including all characters and content, is also available for purchase.

Killer Instinct’s move to free-to-play is a significant step forward in making the game more accessible to a wider audience. This decision will undoubtedly introduce the game’s intense fighting action and unique mechanics to a new generation of players, while also providing existing fans with a more engaging and rewarding experience. With its thriving community and exciting future prospects, Killer Instinct is poised to continue its reign as one of the most popular and critically acclaimed fighting games in the industry.