Cyberpunk 2077’s Incredible Turnaround Will Now Be Preserved Forever

CD Projekt Red, the renowned studio behind the iconic The Witcher series, has announced the release of the Ultimate Edition for its sci-fi action RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. This comprehensive edition, encompassing the game’s base experience, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and the transformative 2.0 overhaul patch, will be the definitive version of Cyberpunk 2077, immortalizing its remarkable turnaround and offering players the most complete and immersive experience yet.

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch in 2020 was met with mixed reactions, with many players encountering technical glitches and performance issues that hampered their ability to fully appreciate the game’s rich narrative and captivating world of Night City. However, CD Projekt Red remained committed to refining and improving the experience, dedicating extensive resources to addressing these technical challenges and enhancing the overall gameplay.

Over the past two years, the studio has released a series of substantial updates, gradually transforming Cyberpunk 2077 into the game it was always destined to be. The 2.0 overhaul patch, released in April 2023, marked a turning point, introducing a multitude of improvements and enhancements that significantly elevated the quality of the overall experience.

A Tale of Two Releases: Contrasting Launches

The initial launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was met with widespread disappointment, as many players encountered a multitude of technical glitches, bugs, and performance issues that significantly impacted their gameplay experience. These shortcomings overshadowed the game’s captivating narrative, intricate world-building, and innovative character customization features.

Phantom Liberty: A New Chapter in Night City’s Saga

To further cement Cyberpunk 2077’s status as a must-play RPG, CD Projekt Red has also unveiled Phantom Liberty, an ambitious expansion that will take players beyond the confines of Night City to new locales and uncover a thrilling story set in the year 2083. The expansion promises to deliver an immersive and engaging experience that will captivate both returning players and newcomers alike.

The Ultimate Edition: A Testament to CD Projekt Red’s Dedication

The release of the Ultimate Edition represents a significant milestone in Cyberpunk 2077’s journey, solidifying its place as a critically acclaimed and beloved game. The edition encapsulates the game’s remarkable turnaround, showcasing CD Projekt Red’s unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional experience that meets the expectations of its passionate community.