Five ways Amazon Pay is making your festive shopping rewarding during the Great Indian Festival

Are you waiting to buy that cool smartwatch, Bluetooth speaker, or ethnic wear which would be a perfect fit for your festive celebrations? Your wait is finally over as the Amazon Great Indian Festival started September 23 onwards. During this festive bonanza, Amazon Pay will roll out a plethora of rewards, cashback, and easy credit access to make your shopping experience convenient and affordable. So, here’s why you should #PayAmazonSe to save big and buy more on and off Amazon.in during this festive season.

Experience instant rewards: Cruise through a vast range of products and brands during the Amazon Great Indian Festival to shop for groceries, electronics, apparel, and much more. What’s more, pay using Amazon Pay to maximize your savings with exciting reward coupons available on every transaction. Customers have a chance to win up to INR 7,500 in rewards. To add on to your festivities, Amazon Pay offers you flat XX% cashback on movie tickets. In addition, Amazon Pay is here to make your travel plans convenient with a flat 15% off up to INR 2000 while booking flight tickets. Also, customers new to Amazon Pay stand a chance to win exciting cashback on their first transaction for bill payments, recharges, and much more.

Cruise through a vast range of products and brands during the Amazon Great Indian Festival to shop for groceries, electronics, apparel, and much more. What’s more, pay using Amazon Pay to with exciting reward coupons available on every transaction. Customers have a chance to win up to INR 7,500 in rewards. To add on to your festivities, Amazon Pay offers you flat XX% cashback on movie tickets. In addition, Amazon Pay is here to make your travel plans convenient with a flat 15% off up to INR 2000 while booking flight tickets. Also, customers new to Amazon Pay stand a chance to win exciting cashback on their first transaction for bill payments, recharges, and much more. Win a Super Offer with Pay – Experience the all-new customizable reward propositions to make your festive season exciting and, and ‘Win a Super Offer’ with Amazon Pay. All you have to do is pay bills, recharge your phone, add, or send money using Amazon Pay and select the shopping coupon of your choice from your selected product category. This Amazon Great Indian Festival, #PayAmazonSe and open the world of exciting cashback to make your festive shopping fun and affordable.

– Experience the all-new customizable reward propositions to make your festive season exciting and, and with Amazon Pay. All you have to do is pay bills, recharge your phone, add, or send money using Amazon Pay and select the shopping coupon of your choice from your selected product category. This Amazon Great Indian Festival, #PayAmazonSe and open the world of exciting cashback to make your festive shopping fun and affordable. Easy gifting with Amazon Pay Gift Cards : Are you fed up with giving the same lifafas, mithai boxes, or out-of-fashion home-décor items as gifts? Amazon Pay e-Gift Cards are here to the rescue. The ensemble of e-Gift Cards provides an option to shop from more than 17 crore products available on Amazon.in. It is the perfect gifting choice for every occasion. Apart from gifting happiness, enjoy up to 10% cashback on the purchase of Amazon Pay Gift Cards.

: Are you fed up with giving the same lifafas, mithai boxes, or out-of-fashion home-décor items as gifts? Amazon Pay e-Gift Cards are here to the rescue. The ensemble of e-Gift Cards provides an option to shop from more than 17 crore products available on Amazon.in. It is the perfect gifting choice for every occasion. Apart from gifting happiness, enjoy up to 10% cashback on the purchase of Amazon Pay Gift Cards. Enjoy easy credit access: It is time to buy more and save big with Amazon Pay Later during this festive season. Experience a convenient way to get instant credit up to INR 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. A true genie for all your big-ticket spending. Amazon Pay Later allows you to pay your dues next month or in easy EMI options of up to 12 months. Moreover, you can get flat INR 150 cashback while signing up for Amazon Pay Later during the Great Indian Festival. Not sure? Opt for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card instead for an unmatched shopping and rewards experience. This card offers unlimited rewards and No Cost EMI feature with zero annual or joining fees. Customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card during the Amazon Great Indian Festival can enjoy rewards up to INR 2,500 as a welcome offer. #PayAmazonSe and maximize your savings this festive season.

It is time to buy more and save big with Amazon Pay Later during this festive season. Experience a convenient way to get instant credit up to INR 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. A true genie for all your big-ticket spending. Amazon Pay Later allows you to pay your dues next month or in easy EMI options of up to 12 months. Moreover, you can get flat INR 150 cashback while signing up for Amazon Pay Later during the Great Indian Festival. Not sure? Opt for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card instead for an unmatched shopping and rewards experience. This card offers unlimited rewards and No Cost EMI feature with zero annual or joining fees. Customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card during the Amazon Great Indian Festival can enjoy rewards up to INR 2,500 as a welcome offer. #PayAmazonSe and maximize your savings this festive season. Pay from anywhere with UPI: With Amazon Pay UPI, pay instantly for anything, to anyone, and from anywhere. This festive season, take your loved ones on a shopping spree and make your everyday payments aasan. To add to the festive flair, you can also earn rewards on your transactions using Amazon Pay UPI. Hurry and sign up for Amazon Pay UPI to earn 10% cashback up to INR 50.