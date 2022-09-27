Top Smartwatches that are a bang for your buck

The festive season is coming, and that means it’s time to start thinking about what you want to give your family and friends. Smartwatches are one of the most popular gifts because they allow people to keep up with their favourite apps and stay connected to their loved ones without having to look at their phone. These devices also allow users to access notifications so they can stay connected even when they’re not using them. We’ve got you covered for the best smartwatches to get this year. That’s why we’ve put together this list of some of our favourite smartwatches that will be a perfect accessory to your smartphone without costing you a fortune. These are some of the best smartwatches currently that provide the best bang for your buck!

realme Watch 3 Pro

Price – INR 4499

The recently launched realme Watch 3 Pro is your go to style companion. It is a premium looking, high performance watch with segment leading trifecta of features like AMOLED display, BT Calling and rapid GPS positioning and highly accurate GPS track maps. With up to 4.52 cm (1.78) huge curved AMOLED display, has a screen-to-body ratio of up to 68.7%, a screen brightness of up to 500 nits, and a refresh rate of up to 56 frames per second for optimal performance. Moreover, this smartwatch is an ideal choice if you’re looking for communication clarity. Boasting a high-quality microphone, dual Bluetooth chip, inbuilt smart PA, and AI noise reduction algorithm, it ensures crystal-clear calling. The realme Watch 3 Pro is available at INR 4,449/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Price – INR 4999

Offering a fashionable look, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is your ideal fitness companion that also grabs a lot of attention. It comes with a 1.55 Inch vibrant and bright HD Touch display. Equipped with GPS+GLONASS positioning and multiple smart sensors, the watch can accurately track your trajectory, speed, distance, and calories burnt precisely. It can also measure any changes in heart rate, providing a clear picture of your workout status. It comes with a 262 mAh battery and offers sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass and an optical heart rate sensor. Redmi Watch 2 Lite is available at INR 4,999/-on the official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Noise ColorFit Qube O2

Price – INR 1699

The ColorFit Qube O2 is one such smartwatch that has everything going for it. If you are looking for a stylish and sturdy smartwatch then you’ve found your match with ColorFit Qube O2 . The smartwatch supports 24*7 heart rate monitoring and comes with IP68 certification. It has a 1.4″ full touch display and a SpO2 monitor. It also offers customisable & cloud-based watch faces and comes in 8 sports mode. It also offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring and regular alerts. The ColorFit Qube O2 is available for INR 1,699/- on the official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

realme Watch R100

Price – INR 3499

Sporting a classy round watch face with an aluminium bezel surrounding it and a matte-finished rear cover, this smartwatch is sure to lend you an elegant appearance wherever you go. You can easily keep an eye on your notifications, time, health, and much more with the realme TechLife R100 Smartwatch. It offers an engaging viewing experience with reminders, notifications, sports and health data, and much more on a 3.35 cm (1.32) HD colour display. This smartwatch will give you an elegant appearance everywhere you go, thanks to its stylish round watch face, aluminium bezel, and matt-finished back cover. Moreover, this smartwatch just needs to be charged once a week because it offers a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. The realme Watch R100 is available at INR 3,499/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports

Price – INR 1,999

With a 4.29 cm full touchscreen interface and a compact design layout, the DIZO Watch 2 Sports raises the bar on efficiency and luxury. Even in strong sunlight, the 600 nits brilliant display delivers a crisp vision. Thanks to its 5 ATM water resistance, you don’t have to worry about the safety of your watch during a water adventure. There are 110+ Sports Modes to choose from, so you can play whatever sport you desire. DIZO Watch 2 Sports is available in six vibrant colours and gives you quite a few choices to pick and choose. It is available for INR 1,999/- on the official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Amazfit Bip S

Price-INR 3499

The lightweight and stylish Amazfit Bip S smartwatch is an ideal wearable fitness tracker for your fast and active lifestyle. This device features a 3.25 cm (1.28) Transflective Colour TFT Display for a clear view, the Huami-PAI Health Assessment System for easily understandable data, and 10 Sports Modes to track all your different sporting activities. This wearable device comes with a power optimization technology and smart electronic components to offer up to 40-days of battery life on basic usage and up to 15-days of battery life on typical usage. So, it keeps up with your busy lifestyle. It is available for INR 3,499/- on the official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.